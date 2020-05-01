New Zealand Cafe's Social Distancing Trick For Serving Coffee Lauded, Netizens Approve

What’s Viral

A coffee shop owner in New Zealand came up with an ‘innovative’ idea to serve beverages awhile continuing with the social distancing measures. Watch here.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
New Zealand

As New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden eased the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures, several people went straight to fast-food restaurants for celebrations. Though the country has zero domestic cases of COVID-19, people are still taking all kinds of precautions to keep themselves safe. A coffee shop owner also came up with an ‘innovative’ idea to serve beverages while continuing with the social distancing measures. 

A video of the coffee shop serving beverages using a piece of lumber has taken the internet by storm. In the video, that was first shared by a local media portal, one can see the server placing the coffee cup on the wooden plank and then sliding it to the customer on the other side. The cafe owner has been lauded for his ingenious idea by several netizens. Take a look.

READ: Woman Documents Daughter's Home-makeover Project For Their Pups, Leaves Netizens Amused

‘Mother of invention’

With more than 41,000 views, several netizens on Twitter have called it the ‘mother of invention’. While some users found the idea creative, others also wondered if it was practical to balance trays on the lumber. One internet user also wrote, “ someone would spill their coffee on themselves (their own fault) and then sue the business”. 

READ: Good News: ITBP Recreates 'Teri Mitti', Jalandhar Cops Celebrate Kid's B'day Amid Lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Tigers Tested For Virus In US, Photos Break Internet

READ: Saharanpur Wakes Up To Snow-capped peaks Of The Mighty Himalayan Ranges As AQI Dips

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories