New Zealand Cafe's Social Distancing Trick For Serving Coffee Lauded, Netizens Approve

As New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden eased the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures, several people went straight to fast-food restaurants for celebrations. Though the country has zero domestic cases of COVID-19, people are still taking all kinds of precautions to keep themselves safe. A coffee shop owner also came up with an ‘innovative’ idea to serve beverages while continuing with the social distancing measures.

A video of the coffee shop serving beverages using a piece of lumber has taken the internet by storm. In the video, that was first shared by a local media portal, one can see the server placing the coffee cup on the wooden plank and then sliding it to the customer on the other side. The cafe owner has been lauded for his ingenious idea by several netizens. Take a look.

I love this! ❤️ new methods new innovation!!! NEW GROWTH https://t.co/2iNnjyKFJn — Alex Savage (@IAmAlexSavage) April 28, 2020

READ: Woman Documents Daughter's Home-makeover Project For Their Pups, Leaves Netizens Amused

‘Mother of invention’

With more than 41,000 views, several netizens on Twitter have called it the ‘mother of invention’. While some users found the idea creative, others also wondered if it was practical to balance trays on the lumber. One internet user also wrote, “ someone would spill their coffee on themselves (their own fault) and then sue the business”.

It's very Nice

Beat corona social distancing

Do whatever you want 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jlQ64wLpKl — MOINUDDIN PARKAR (@MoinuddinPark) April 30, 2020

This is clearly meant as a joke. You can't keep tray balanced if loaded with other stuff. — Amine Marref (@AmineMarref) April 28, 2020

READ: Good News: ITBP Recreates 'Teri Mitti', Jalandhar Cops Celebrate Kid's B'day Amid Lockdown

Smart — Blondie (@Blondie40245162) April 28, 2020

Creativity and Sharp work — mohammad tauseef (@tauseefasia100) April 30, 2020

If it works, it works. — Coidzor (@Coidzor) April 28, 2020

READ: COVID-19: Tigers Tested For Virus In US, Photos Break Internet

That's actually a really good idea https://t.co/bJFwCSN2o1 — illest of the illest (@DNICE_820) April 28, 2020

READ: Saharanpur Wakes Up To Snow-capped peaks Of The Mighty Himalayan Ranges As AQI Dips

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.