'Nice Shorts,' Says Colleague After A Man Accidentally Reveals His Shorts On A Video Call

The world is largely dependent on video calls during the COVID-19 quarantine period as work conferences to family get-togethers are all happening over a video call. A series of funny moments take place during these calls. Have a look at one such video that is doing the rounds.

Watch the hilarious office video call here:

The video has a boy who makes an appearance on his father’s work call and he asks him to leave. The son comes back in a few minutes when the father gets up to close the door to the room. In this moment as the man gets up, he accidentally reveals that he is wearing his formal shirt, tie and blazers on a pair of shorts.

As he returns on-screen his colleague compliments him and says – “Nice Shorts” and gets up to take a small walk around the room and show that he was wearing formals along with his shorts too. His colleague probably did this make him comfortable and not feel embarrassed.

Further in the video, the lady reveals that she is using her ironing board as a table. The comments on the video are hilarious as well as uplifting as to how we are all in the middle of a crisis and getting through it with strength. The video has gone viral and has 109k likes and 28k shares on Facebook.

Some of the comments

Image source: Facebook screenshot

The participant on the left was highly appreciated in the comments as he took the effort to make the former comfortable with the accident and not feel embarrassed. Facebook uers commented how this is the new normal and how everyone is similar in so many ways.

Many called it hilarious and said that they are watching it on repeat, while some applaud the kid for the credits of this hilarious piece. Comments also included similar experiences that the people went through while on official calls during these times, and people were glad that the people in the video took the chance to laugh and motivate each other rather than making it an awkward situation. As the world is going through this crisis, such anecdotes help people getting by with sanity.

