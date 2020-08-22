Good News: Nigerian Boy Bags Another Scholarship After Barefoot Ballet Video Goes Viral

The 11-year-old Nigerian boy, who had gone viral earlier this year for his amazing dance performance in the rain, has received a scholarship from the American Ballet Theatre in the United States. The boy named Anthony Mmmesoma Madu earned the scholarship because of his mind-blowing display of skills at such a young age. The video begins by showing the boy in the rain. Further, he twists and turns to perform a ballet routine. There is no music in the background, just the sound of rain. The video has garnered more than 3,00,000 views since being shared in June.

Madu garnered more attention after Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis and Grammy award-winning singer Cynthia Erivo shared the video from their respective social media handles. "Reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, soar, can imagine, have unleashed passion, and love.... despite the brutal obstacles that have been put in front of us! Our people can fly!!!" Davis had captioned the post while sharing it with her 1.4 million followers. Meanwhile, Erivo brought the video to the attention of the American Ballet Theatre. The company spokesperson informed that it was because of Erivo that they were able to notice the amazing talent of Madu and provide him with a scholarship.

'Very happy'

Madu, while talking to the press said that he couldn't believe he got a scholarship from an American dance school adding that he is 'very very happy' and can't wait to start his training. He said that learning ballet is difficult but anybody with enough will and dedication can do it. As per reports, Madu has been given scholarship for the year 2021, but according to New York laws, he cannot attend a school in the city until he is 15 years old as living alone in a dormitory requires a student to be of minimum age. Media reports suggest that Madu will be taught virtually and currently the dance school is working on a schedule keeping in the mind the time difference between the United States and Nigeria. Madu is presently a student with Leap of Dance Academy, which provides ballet education to indigenous young artists who are underprivileged. Madu had earlier received a similar scholarship from another dance school in New York after his video went viral.

