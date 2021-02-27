'Night King' From Game Of Thrones Spotted In Texas Amid Snow, People Demand A Spinoff

It has been two years since the epic series 'Game of Thrones' came to an end. But, people are not still over the ending of the series. In the aftermath of devastating snowstorms and power outage, several residents of Austin, Texas, have spotted the sudden appearance of the dreaded Game of Thrones villain the Night Kings. As the picture went viral, some of the users wanted the spin-off of the series while some even suggested what to do with it.

Night king spotted in Texas

The photo first appeared on Reddit with the caption, "Someone has been going around Austin, Texas setting up Ice Kings in random places." As the picture went viral, some of the netizens were puzzled while others suggested what to do with it. The post has managed Since being shared, the post has managed to gather more than 1300 comments. Some of the people also commented that they would love to watch its spin-off. Take a look at the picture

One user commented, "Awesome, still disappointed it wasn't Ice King from Adventure Time." Another individual commented, "It's crazy how this is the first time I've even thought about GoT in months." "Night king has chunked out since he moved to Texas", wrote another person. Another individual commented that they were intrigued by the sudden appearance of the character, and if it is a spin off about the Night king's backstory, "I might actually watch that spinoff". Another person wrote, "Anyone else disappointed it was the Night king, and not the Ice king from adventure time." Another person wrote, "the image is better than Season 8 of GOT". "I saw the title and thought it was going to be the Ice King from Adventure Time", commented another user. "This is the best thing that’s happened in 2021.", wrote another user.

