Nordic Prison Cells Portray Apartment-style Comfort; Netizens Say 'better Than Our Homes'

Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco, a netizen wrote while sharing images of Sweden's humane correction facilities.

In what can qualify as a midpoint for the prison abolitionists, the arrangement of Sweden’s detention centers stirred lengthy discussions about the rehabilitation of the law violators and making prison time central to torture and poor life quality. In some of the images shared out of a Twitter account @IDoTheThinking, the Nordic shared-facilities depicted a sense of cozy, apartment-style comfort instead of an overly crammed prison cell that the netizens are now calling “better than their homes.” 

The jail surpasses the Scandinavian reputation for humane prisons due to hygiene, free space availability, and general maintenance to keep the inmates at ease while they serve time. Comparing the US correctional facilities, Ghana’s disturbingly packed cells with the nordic jails, netizens exchanged views about the standards of prison systems, as several others demanded priority enrolment into them as they looked 'great'.

“Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco,” Darrell Owens, owner of the account wrote. He added, “By $3,000 dollar apartments, I just mean modern housing, not inhumane dungeons like American prisons.” Further, sharing some more images of the poor facilities in some of the states in the US and Sweden’s cells, the user wrote, “If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome.”

Why do they look so nice, netizens ask

Soon, the internet swarmed the post with their opinion about the criminal justice system and what could help more in eradicating criminalisation. Darell noted that at least 20 percent of Norwegian prisoners re-offend versus 76.6 percent in the US. “A strong system of public healthcare, employment, education and yes, rehabilitation, helps,” he insisted. “How much better our society would be if we treated inmates like human beings,” a comment agreed. “Why do they look so nice? Won't people want to stay in jail?” One other said. “Honestly I’m impressed, we do not have that luxury,” another said. “Focus on rehabilitation, not punishment,” one other stressed. 

