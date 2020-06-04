Norway: Destructive Landslide Drags Houses Into The Sea, Watch

Footage of a destructive landslide in the far north of Norway that swept eight homes into the sea on June 3 has left the internet petrified. Shared on Twitter by the user named Jan Fredrik Drablos, the nearly 3-minute slow-motion clip depicts about 800m long, 40m high dangerous landslide which apparently swept a pet dog away with it into the water.

While there were no reports of casualties as people were already evacuated from the nearby areas, harrowing scenes from the natural calamity in Alta shocked the users beyond words as it was viewed by over 2.9 million people. “What a mess. Poor people” wrote a flabbergasted commenter. “Are those people safe?” enquired the second, to which, another replied, “1 injury, no deaths, everyone accounted for”. “The dog Raya, aged 1, was picked up by a helicopter, and is also safe,” informed a woman in the comments thread. “This is mad. Even the earth wants to get away from 2020!” wrote a devastated user.

Just now in Alta, Norway: Huge mudslide dragging several houses into the sea. pic.twitter.com/xR4t5zLI7m — Jan Fredrik Drabløs (@JanFredrikD) June 3, 2020

Read: Panda Cub Joyfully Plays With Mother In Berlin Zoo, Netizens Delighted

Read: Dallas Police Ask For Pics Of Anti-racism Protesters, Netizens Reply With Memes

Dog swam ashore and rescued itself

As per local reports, the drones filmed the footages circulating on the social media flying overhead as the monstrous 800-meter wide surge engulfed the shores and settlements. A resident, who hadn’t vacated, was quoted saying that he made two slices of toast when he heard a bang in the cabin. Suspecting intrusion in the loft, he peeked from the window and saw power cord fuming and land moving. Thereby, he fled up to a mountainside. A local Finnmark police officer, a first responder at the scene said that a dog got swept in the sea, nevertheless, it swam ashore and rescued itself. The on-site crew was evaluating the situation, he added, as per local media reports.

Here's an older, but much more dramatic event.https://t.co/6IgT0FIg7U — MatthewB (@BarchokMatthew) June 3, 2020

Way to go, Bjørn. You HAD to have a basement! — DST⚡ (@sayheydst) June 3, 2020

and his is the only house left standing way to the left just at the edge of water! — Lias Kwerk Looi (@LiasKwerkLooi) June 4, 2020

Parts of the bay where the recent slide happened is marked red on the quick-clay risk-assertion maps yes, but it has for the most parts been described as a mudslide on the news. — Pilosus Crinitius (@ThePiloseOne) June 4, 2020

glad to see they went with the fifty-four millimeter piston sampler back them. very shrewd. — delaware gibson (@loyalfork) June 3, 2020

Most interesting thing I’ve seen on twitter — Arby Lipman (@Arby_Lipman) June 4, 2020

Please, would you know to tell me if this area of ​​this film is the same as the one above, where the water invades in a "soft wave" and devastates indefinitely? Thank you — Katia Duarte 🦋 (@katiaduarte) June 4, 2020

Fascinating... The music makes it sound like an 80's horror flick. — Rico Will (@Ricowill23) June 4, 2020

Utterly fascinating, yet terrifying. Thanks for sharing. The music really added to the terror! — Melanie AF (@MelanieFick1) June 4, 2020

Oh wow. I grew up a few minutes away from where this happened. I've heard of this landslide but never saw this footage. Thanks for sharing — Kjartan Tysdal 🇳🇴 (@ktysdal) June 4, 2020

😂



Totally. The disaster is mesmerizing, of course. But I love how the remediation is so carefully explained, w/ test results from the quick clay samples, to the blasting of the remaining at-risk areas (YEAH!!), all the way to seeing the area becoming farmland again. Remarkable. — 🌟The DOG Star is the brightest. That makes sense. (@astro_puppy) June 4, 2020

Looks like they built in quicksand — B Baker (@Bbaker100) June 4, 2020

Read: Elon Musk's Break From Twitter Triggers Memes, Netizens Ask 'going To Mars?'

Read: Stella The Dog Wins 'employee Of The Month' Award, Netizens Give Job Offers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.