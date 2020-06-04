Last Updated:

Norway: Destructive Landslide Drags Houses Into The Sea, Watch

A local Finnmark police officer, a first responder at the scene in Norway said that a dog got swept in the sea, nevertheless, it swam ashore and rescued itself.

Norway

Footage of a destructive landslide in the far north of Norway that swept eight homes into the sea on June 3 has left the internet petrified. Shared on Twitter by the user named Jan Fredrik Drablos, the nearly 3-minute slow-motion clip depicts about 800m long, 40m high dangerous landslide which apparently swept a pet dog away with it into the water.  

While there were no reports of casualties as people were already evacuated from the nearby areas, harrowing scenes from the natural calamity in Alta shocked the users beyond words as it was viewed by over 2.9 million people. “What a mess. Poor people” wrote a flabbergasted commenter. “Are those people safe?” enquired the second, to which, another replied, “1 injury, no deaths, everyone accounted for”. “The dog Raya, aged 1, was picked up by a helicopter, and is also safe,” informed a woman in the comments thread. “This is mad. Even the earth wants to get away from 2020!” wrote a devastated user.  

Dog swam ashore and rescued itself

As per local reports, the drones filmed the footages circulating on the social media flying overhead as the monstrous 800-meter wide surge engulfed the shores and settlements. A resident, who hadn’t vacated, was quoted saying that he made two slices of toast when he heard a bang in the cabin. Suspecting intrusion in the loft, he peeked from the window and saw power cord fuming and land moving. Thereby, he fled up to a mountainside. A local Finnmark police officer, a first responder at the scene said that a dog got swept in the sea, nevertheless, it swam ashore and rescued itself. The on-site crew was evaluating the situation, he added, as per local media reports.  

