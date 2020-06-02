Stella The Dog Wins 'employee Of The Month' Award, Netizens Give Job Offers

A video of an online sensation dog named Stella chosen as the ‘employee of the month’ by her human’s office Asbury Park Press has amused the internet. The nomination comes as the furry companion has boosted the morale of his owner amid the challenging work from the home situation by donning the hat of the “best co-worker". Shared by his “human pal” Mike Devis on Twitter, the post features the honorary titles the canine won about the third time in a row with several awards on display for the audience.

With over 3.3k likes, the Twitter users virtually applauded the achievements of the “good doggo” and sent best wishes her way. Some users were even kind enough to make a preproposal of a dream job offer for Stella as they earnestly needed to hire a determined employee like her.

Some personal news: I’m very excited to announce that my best friend, Stella the Dog, has been named Employee of the Month at the Old Bridge bureau of the @AsburyParkPress for an unprecedented third month in a row. pic.twitter.com/ffgtvuXVcG — Mike Davis (@byMikeDavis) June 1, 2020

“I will give her a raise to come and work for me,” wrote a user. “Congratulations, Stella. Your record is outstanding,” wrote the second. “We were inspired by your workplace morale booster. So, we awarded Hazel Rabbit the employee of the month award here. The dog is not a good office mate - she never brings her own lunch and is always begging for food,” wrote the third jokingly.

3 MONTHS IN A ROW OMG STELLA — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 1, 2020

congratulations stella the dog! — darth™ (@darth) June 1, 2020

Where is Stella’s Pulitzer — Jack McLoone (@jfmclooney) June 1, 2020

Always gets 13/10 at evaluations time — 💙 Ray Mullins está orgulloso de ser californio 💙 (@zarchasmpgmr) June 1, 2020

Awwww! Good dog! — Mary (@GR8MPG) June 1, 2020

Stella The Dog is an exceptional employee; a raise is in order. — Susan Peacock 🦚🍌 (@Licious1105) June 1, 2020

Coming back to the ONLY GOOD NEWS TODAY. Omg yay Stella. Harry loves you. — David P. Willis (@dpwillis732) June 2, 2020

🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏 🐶 — Jennifer W. Sheehan (@jenwsheehan) June 1, 2020

Well deserved. Extra treats? — Betty Perry-Fingal (@PerryFingal) June 1, 2020

'Furry' canine has an Instagram account

An English lab who resides in Maine Stella has her own social media accounts and is quite famous among the users with her adorable viral videos of delving into the piles of leaves and enjoying a casual stroll in the park. The dog often garners millions of views on her heart-warming videos and has her own personal Instagram account with the name “A dog named Stella”.

