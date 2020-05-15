Yuvraj Singh Trolls Harbhajan Singh After Nominating Him For The 'Keep It Up' Challenge

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday shared a Keep it Up challenge video on Twitter and nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the Keep it Up challenge. With no cricket action taking place due to coronavirus, cricketers are taking to social media and posting videos of various challenges besides other opinions, updates and live chat sessions with other cricketers to kill coronavirus boredom.

Yuvraj Singh issues Keep it Up challenge

In the Keep it Up challenge video, Yuvraj Singh can be seen juggling a ball on his bat while claiming that Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma will succeed in completing the challenge, but jokingly doubted that Harbhajan Singh would. In the video, Yuvraj can be heard saying that during coronavius, he will staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to do so as long as it is required. Here is Yuvraj Singh's tweet -

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required.



I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

Harbhajan Singh accepted this Keep It Up challenge and asked Yuvraj Singh not to take him lightly

Don’t underestimate me Mr Singh.. challenge accepted 💪 https://t.co/VYbna7CkKY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 14, 2020

Rohit Sharma calls Yuvraj Singh his cricket crush

Recently, Yuvraj Singh chatted with Rohit Sharma in which both the cricketers spoke about various topics, which included the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and also about their respective careers. During the interaction, Rohit Sharma revealed about Yuvraj Singh being his first 'cricket crush' when he first walked into the Indian dressing room. He further said that he always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh and see how he prepares for the matches and what he does. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma have all played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

