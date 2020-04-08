The Debate
#LetMenCook: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Comes Up With A Unique Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar came u with a cooking challenge for men under the hashtag, #LetMenCook and followed by #WomenOnStrike for a day amid COVID-19 lockdown

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
#LetMenCook

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown until April 14, people who are confined to their homes have flooded social media with various challenges. In the same wave, Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar came up with a cooking challenge for men under the hashtag, #LetMenCook followed by #WomenOnStrike for a day, so that the females who are overburdened with household chores can get a breather. First introduced on April 3, Sri Sri even posted a video of himself, cooking on April 6. Hundreds of men have taken part in the trend and have posted images and videos of doing dishes andcooking in the kitchen with the caption, “challenge accepted”.

