LetMenCook: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Comes Up With A Unique Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown until April 14, people who are confined to their homes have flooded social media with various challenges. In the same wave, Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar came up with a cooking challenge for men under the hashtag, #LetMenCook followed by #WomenOnStrike for a day, so that the females who are overburdened with household chores can get a breather. First introduced on April 3, Sri Sri even posted a video of himself, cooking on April 6. Hundreds of men have taken part in the trend and have posted images and videos of doing dishes andcooking in the kitchen with the caption, “challenge accepted”.

How about #WomenOnStrike on Monday? #LetMenCook

Women can guide others in the house, including children to cook. In some cases, it might be tougher to teach than to cook yourself but it's worth the challenge.#LockdownAdventures — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) April 3, 2020

Guruji I,Bhavesh Patel from Ahmedabad have prepared today's lunch... challenge accepted... Manonman, my son also helped me....I have made Puri, Potato Sabji, Salad and Basundi....Meghna, my wife guided me.#WomenOnStrike #LetMenCook pic.twitter.com/HaXsn8NIVh — Bhavesh Patel (@bhavjgd5) April 6, 2020

Took up the challenge set by @SriSri and made Gluten-Free Spinach Pasta with Bell Peppers, Paneer, Zucchini, Carrots, Italian Herbs & a sprinkling of Cheese. Also added Black Pepper & Tumeric to boost immunity so it's not all pure indulgence. #letmencook #fitmencook #mencancook pic.twitter.com/BNZWkLGQuc — Sahil Jagtiani (@sahiljagtiani) April 6, 2020

Guruji we accepted challenge. We are very thankful to you for this challenge. It was very wonderful experience while cooking. #LockdownChallenge #LetMenCook Me & my brother @shubnerkar13 made Paneer Masala (Dhaba Style) https://t.co/jvf6NaD3ty pic.twitter.com/KRmbZsSbVy — Niraj Nerkar (@niraj_sn14) April 6, 2020

Jgd!

It was an amazing experience!

My father was a great help indeed.#WomenOnStrike #LetMenCook pic.twitter.com/95la4hNNAD — Devvrat Mainhallikar (@devvratsm) April 6, 2020

With a slight exception to #LetMenCook, my sister @pallavimall and I happily cooked rice, bhindi, daal tarka and beetroot raita for lunch which was well enjoyed our mom and dad pic.twitter.com/SAnEhfvT3z — Nischay Mall (@NischayMall) April 6, 2020

Gurudev @SriSri gave a call to #LetMenCook today! So I requested @Ajay_Bagga to take up this challenge! It’s 4 pm now ! See what’s happening in our home! #lockdowneffect pic.twitter.com/pwS9n7HttN — Rajita Bagga (@RajitaBagga) April 6, 2020

1st meal done Gurudev! 😍🍴 Aalo Sabzi and Ajwain Poori! Prepared my pappa jee and me! ❤️ Kitchen cleaned too! #WomenOnStrike #LetMenCook pic.twitter.com/N9L3Jhj8bV — Mukul Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Mukkul__) April 6, 2020

