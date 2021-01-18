WeMetOnTwitter Trends On Twitter, Gets Hijacked By Hilarious Memes

Twitter is a uniquely different social media platforms, where various kinds of ideas and trends are seen trending on it on a daily basis. Apart from news and other updates, netizens get to see several relatable trends and hashtags doing rounds on Twitter and often join in if they are catchy enough. A similar trend went viral on social media, which reads #WeMetOnTwitter. As the name suggests, many people started sharing personal stories about them finding their better halves on Twitter and was followed by other funny reactions as well. Have a look at some of the best tweets and reactions to #WeMetOnTwitter.

#WeMetOnTwitter trends on Twitter

Twitter has become one of the biggest grounds of viral memes, as netizens often join the flow of humour with number of trends emerging. The latest such trend is #WeMetOnTwitter, which has given rise to a huge flow of Twitter memes. While the trend started off with people talking about their personal stories of finding their partners or spouses on Twitter, it was soon hijacked by hilarious memes with many kinds of 'meme templates’. Most of these viral memes were made from the point of view of the netizens who happen to be single.

Me to my single friends after #WeMetOnTwitter trend: pic.twitter.com/7c3VGa3JSb — Chaitanya Kende (@ChaitanyaKende) January 18, 2021

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending again in the morning



Single's : pic.twitter.com/er1k1rZ4Gi — Iqra ツ (@chaiaddict97) January 18, 2021

Many of these memes used famous ‘meme templates’ of stand-up comedians, reality television shows, and films as well. A lot of these memes featured stills of the character of ‘Baburao’ from the Hera Pheri films. Some of these were also online dating app memes; cracking jokes which suggest that online dating apps would be out of jobs with this trend going viral. All kinds of funny images were used by many netizens to post their own funny takes on this new viral trend.

#WeMetOnTwitter Trending on Twitter

Single be like ..... 👇👇👇😐 pic.twitter.com/qJ4G9Dlq9o — मोहम्मद साहिल खान MOHAMMED SAHIL KHANمحمد ساحل خان (@SAHIL_KHAN_14) January 18, 2021

Twitter has acted as a crucial platform in several essential trends. The social media platform often brings out the best collection of memes immediately after major events or trends start going viral on it. On a lighter note, many trends and viral news bring an ocean of funny and entertaining memes and other content that is enjoyed by active netizens on all the major social media platforms.

