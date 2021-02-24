Nyan Cat Meme's Rare GIF Version Sold For A Whopping Rs 4 Crore In Online Crypto Auction

A GIF of the famous Nyan Cat sold for about $590,000 in an online crypto auction, reports the website of Nasdaq. When converted to Indian currency, the GIF has been sold for a whopping amount of approximately Rs 4 crore. The Nyan cat meme was started on YouTube almost a decade ago and turned into an internet sensation. The video showed an animated cat with a pop-tart torso flying through space, leaving a trail of rainbow colours. The video has gathered 185 million views on Youtube.

Nyan cat meme sold

As per the website of Nasdaq, "Chris Torres who created the meme 10 years ago has confirmed the sale over email. He said that it was his first experiment with nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Nyan Cat was created by Chris Torres who recently made a remastered version of the original GIF for its 10-year-anniversary and offered it for sale on Foundation.

Just opened up the flood gates to the future of meme economy in the Crypto universe, no big deal~



But seriously, thanks for believing in Nyan Cat all these years. I hope this inspires future artists to get into #NFT universe so they can get proper recognition for their work! pic.twitter.com/JX7UU9VSPb — â˜†Chrisâ˜† (@PRguitarman) February 19, 2021

Nyan Cat meme creator Chris Torres on Twitter wrote, "Just opened up the flood gates to the future of meme economy in the Crypto universe, no big deal. But seriously, thanks for believing in Nyan Cat all these years. I hope this inspires future artists to get into non-fungible tokens universe so they can get proper recognition for their work." Chris Torris told The New York Times that he felt breathless when the gif was sold. The sale has set a high point for a fast-growing market in digital art.

Social media users too shared their views on the auction. They congratulated the GIF creator for the auction. One user wrote, "I am so happy for this!! cant wait to see the rest of the cat memes come thru." "You're role model", wrote another user. Another individual wrote, "Congratulations, well deserved." Another person wrote, "Omg. Super happy for you." "I am so happy your old cat has given you so much success and I'm happy to be your pal and watching you grow, Chris", wrote another user.

