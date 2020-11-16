Voter Fraud Ruffles New Zealand’s ‘Bird Of The Year’ Competition, 1500 Votes Disqualified

During a time when all one can talk about is the chaotic US election and President Donald Trump’s claims about voting fraud, in a bizarre turn of events, evidence of election being rigged has roiled New Zealand’s ‘Bird of the Year’ competition. According to a statement from Forest & Bird, over 1,500 fraudulent votes have been discovered and all were for the Kiwi pukupuku, also known as the little spotted kiwi. The fraudulent votes pushed the little bird to the top of the headboard, however, it has since been disqualified due to a case of ballot-box stuffing.

While speaking to NPR, Forest & Bird spokesperson Laura Keown called the bird “amazing” and said that it deserves all the support. However, she added that unfortunately the votes had to be disallowed and they have been taken out of the competition. She said that all the birds deserve a fighting chance, especially the ones which are threatened by predators and that are extinct on mainland New Zealand outside of predator-free sanctuaries.

The annual Bird competition is more than just a popularity contest. As per the official site, the conservation group Forest & Bird runs the election-based competition to help raise awareness about the country’s native bird species, many of which are endangered. Laura said that New Zealand is a land of birds, and the country has some “most amazing” and “unique” species.

Emma Rawson, who is Kiwi pukupuku’s campaign manager said, “voter fraud is not the kiwi way. As Aotearoa’s national emblem, little-spotted kiwi represents New Zealanders' values of democracy, fairness, equality, and honesty. We don't condone the illegal votes cast towards our cute little bird”.

Bird of the year 2020

That being said, the Forest & Bird on November 16 announced that a critically endangered large parrot is back in the limelight having been named New Zealand’s bird of the year for an unprecedented second time. The green Kakapo, which is the world’s heaviest and longest-living parrot, first won in 2008. The bird emits a loud booming sound to attract females and smell “like the inside of a clarinet case, musty and kind of like resin and wood,” said Laura.

We are so happy to be your @Forest_and_Bird Bird of the Year for 2020! pic.twitter.com/3irXRxYC5D — Team Kākāpō (@team_kakapo) November 15, 2020

