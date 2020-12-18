Instagram Crashing For Android Users, Netizens Bombard Twitter With Complaints

Instagram on December 18 crashed for Android users worldwide leaving them in confusion and ranting about the same on Twitter under hashtag #Instagramdown or ‘Instagram down’ and #InstagramCrashing or 'Instagram Crashing'. From asking “what is happening” to tagging the official Twitter account of the photo and video sharing app owned by Facebook, the irked users called for the issue to be rectified as soon as possible. Many netizens even posted the screenshots of the mobile application which has over 11 million downloads on Google Play Store, displaying a message saying “Instagram keeps stopping”. However, as of now, there is not an official response by Instagram.

The internet users flooded the micro-blogging platforms with memes, reactions and general queries after Instagram went down and even Downdetecter, a real-time problem & outage monitoring platform displayed the problems with Instagram spiking slightly after 2:00 PM and is still on the rise.

#instagramdown but traffic on twitter increased 😂😂😂 — Mayur Parekh (@mayurpr4) December 18, 2020

@instagram what is happing my app keeps shutting down 😭😭😭😭 even after updating — peace charvic (@Pizylove) December 18, 2020

@instagram the app is crashing every 2 mins @stufflistings did u check? — Tech Fan (@GeekyTechFan) December 18, 2020

Well Instagram crashed again, anyway this news is too familiar to me 😂#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/30c35p17cU — Jack (@FplJohnWick) December 18, 2020

Oh good, at least I'm not alone keep reopening my account every few seconds after it crashes #instagramdown — Julia (@iamjulialong) December 18, 2020

the app keeps crashing. why is everything down? #instagramdown — Vaibhav Sharma (@Vaibhav22254) December 18, 2020

#instagramdown



Is this why I can't scroll at anything that has that "tv" icon? I'm trying to visit someone's profile and it crashed when I pressed a video with that "tv icon" thing. pic.twitter.com/dxP5f7qLwk — Cosmic Ibuki (@Thunderbuk1Off) December 18, 2020

Hello @instagram Im not able to send any photo or video with adding a song and 4-6 friends of mine experiencing the Same pic.twitter.com/Q2W3FbnBrA — Rohit (@R0HIT_IN) December 18, 2020

So anyone else facing issues with Instagram app crashing again n again upon opening it on android/iOS??? @instagram#instagramappcrash — Siddhant Khanna (@sidk2512) December 18, 2020

YouTube, Gmail And Other Google Services face outage

Instagram crashed just days after YouTube, Gmail, Meet among other popular Google applications as well as services are appearing to face a major outage on December 14. From Gmail showing "Temporary Error (500)" to YouTube being redirected to "something went wrong" page, the Google products crashing has further caused a stir among the internet users who are posting screenshots on social media with captions saying 'Google down'.

Following the confusion among netizens, YouTube India confirmed on Monday that they are "aware" of the issues being faced by its users and said that the company will inform with more information shortly. Meanwhile, Google Drive services including Google Docs and other features collapsed midway leading all users to major inconvenience.

Some users who were indulged in online classes, however, celebrated the incident under hashtag #Googledown and 'YouTube down' with screenshots. Many users even posted about not being able to use Google services. However, Google crashing on December 14 coincides with the reports on the website and server outage tracker, Downdetector. It also evidently states that there is a clear spike in the number of reports on a possible server outage for Google India after 5 PM (local time) on Monday.

