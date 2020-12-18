Man Sings Poetical Melody To Bird, Netizens Amazed When It Joins In ‘chirping'

While the birds are often fond of singing their own sweet melodies, a footage of a bird mesmerized by the tune sung by a man in its close vicinity has amused the internet. Shared by the Kashmiri musician and singer Swastik Mastaan, the footage that has swooned many, features the man singing the poetical lyrics to a Myna bird that’s perched on the hood of a car relishing the early winter morning.

As the clip begins, Mastaan can be seen approaching the bird humming the words of the song with a depth and passion that sentimentally touched the listeners. As he sings in his soulful voice, the bird is reflective of the cathartic poem and soon starts to chirp along with the man.

“My soul was yearning for your love, I yield my soul to you my beloved mother, Thy the mortal was restless wandering,” the man wrote the translation of the poetic composition in the caption of the footage. As the man continues to sing, the bird flies atop the car and launches fascinating trills, singing with him in the impressive footage.

For several minutes, the two can be seen engrossed singing the melodious tune on what appears on top of a hill overseeing an urban town. The man is attired in a Pheran and makes hand gestures at the bird as it sings along. The viewers were left emotional as they admired the depth in the man’s voice and were completely baffled at the bird’s response.

Netizens touched by man's voice

“Your voice is amazing brother, keep shining,” one wrote in the comments of the footage. “Love it, God bless you,” another said. Many others called the man’s voice “beautiful” and dropped virtual hearts and applaud on the video. Similarly, a few months ago, footage of an ancient dilapidated Kashmiri sage had gone viral after he was spotted singing the classic song of Md. Rafi from the Bollywood movie Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966) at an auditorium in a soulful voice. The man impressed the netizens as he had learned the lyrics by heart and sang it with perfection.

