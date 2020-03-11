'OK Boomer Girl', Neekolul's TikTok Video Goes Viral On Twitter. Check Out More

TikTok, is a very fast-growing video app, is day-by-day proving that it has much influence and control like the other social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Social media has a great influence, especially in terms of matters related to politics, and this can be clearly said after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It is also being observed that TikTok is growing huge as the American youth are also getting more and more involved in the social media app. Recently, a video of a girl dancing and talking about boomers and Bernie in the middle of the US presidential primary elections has become extremely popular and gone viral. Read further to know more

Details about the 'OK Boomer girl' video on TikTok

This ‘OK Boomer’ video which was made on TikTok was uploaded on March 2, 2020. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the creator of the video that is Neeko Lul. The video was captioned saying- “Like to trigger the BOOMERS #bernie2020.”

The original video of ‘OK Boomer’ on TikTok was watched more than six million times before it became a hit with a copyright takedown. The video has Neekolul dancing in it on the song called ‘Oki Doki Boomer‘ created by a YouTuber below the name Senzawa. Senzawa has also claimed that he was not accountable for the copyright takedown on Twitter.

'OK Boomer' and Bernie vote

In the video, while Neekolul is singing and dancing, she is wearing a Bernie 2020 t-shirt. Bernie was born just before the baby boomer age group, which doesn’t mean that he is considered a boomer. It is also seen that he is largely being backed by the American youth. Bernie’s competition Joe Niden is deliberated and considered the Democrat boomer's choice as he also won the Super Tuesday vote over Bernie.

Know more about Neeko - the 'OK Boomer girl'

There is not much information about Neekolul other than her social media updates and shares. Neekolul is an avid social media user who has been posting on Twitter since October 2017 and on Instagram since October 2018. She has recently made an account on Twitter. In the Twitter description about herself, Neekolul defines herself as a "Partnered Spanglish @Twitch Streamer."

According to reports and her Neekolul's Twitter handle, it is observed that Neeko has the Mexican flag in both her Twitter and Instagram descriptions, so it can be said that Neeko is Mexican. Neeko is currently based in Seattle, Washington. To find Neekolul on Instagram you can check out her Instagram page, @neekolul, which has over 56,000 followers and counting.

