Moradabad Man Climbs Mobile Tower After Argument With Wife, Later 'persuaded To Come Down'

In a bizarre incident, a man in UP’s Moradabad recently climbed a mobile tower after having an argument with his wife. According to ANI, Tejpal Singh said that he climbed the tower because his wife framed him in false cases and the police were not listening to him. As soon as Singh reached the top of the tower, police rushed the spot and convinced him to climb down. After much persuasion by local authorities, the UP resident soon came back on the ground.

While speaking the media agency, Tejpal said that he is ‘fed up’ with his wife. He added that his partner is trying to frame him in ‘false cases’ and the police refused to listen to him. Further, he said that he wanted to get ‘rid’ of the relationship.

Moradabad: A man climbs atop a mobile tower following a fight with his wife in Pakwara area. He says, "I am fed up with my wife. She is trying to frame me in false cases but police are not listening to me. I want to get rid of this relationship." pic.twitter.com/AUPzEcVkXI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2020

An investigation by the police revealed that Tejpal and his wife are both in their second marriage. The police said, “The man's name is Tejpal Singh. It is the second marriage of both the man and his wife. They had an argument over something after which he climbed the tower. He was soon persuaded to come down”.

READ: Free Netflix Password’ Prank Allures The Internet, Those Who ‘get It’ In Splits

READ: Baby Elephant Enjoys Fun 'bath Time' In Water-filled Tub, Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

Netizens say they ‘feel for him’

As ANI shared a few pictures on Twitter, several users joked about the incident and wrote, “Kahani ghar ghar ki”. While some sympathised with Singh, others simply shared hilarious GIF. One user jokingly wrote, “He might have trying to cut his Wife's mobile network by climbing top of the mobile tower”.

Can someone climb my area tower and adjust the antenna because company is not doing anything about my poor network complaint. — Abhishek (@abhishaek) September 26, 2020

READ: Woman Cleans Boyfriend's Pillows That Were Left Unwashed For 10 Yrs; Netizens Are Shocked

Khaani ghar ghar ki 😂😂😂 — KIRAN CHOUDHARY (@prosaicMist) September 26, 2020

I feel for him — Akshay! (@FoodieAkshay) September 26, 2020

READ: Sir David Attenborough Gifts 3 Million-year-old Shark Tooth To Prince George

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.