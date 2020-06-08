Republican Senator Mitt Romney Snubs Trump Again; Joins Black Lives Matter Protests

As the protests continue in the wake of the death of George Floyd due to police brutality, United States Senator from Utah and former Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney has also joined the protests to raise voice against the racial injustice prevailing in the United States. Taking to Twitter Senator Romney has posted photos of himself participating in the protests.

An interesting thing to note is, Romney, a Republican is supporting the protests which President Donald Trump has been trying to quell. Romney became the first Republican senator to participate in the 'Black Lives Matter' protests

On Saturday, Romney tweeted a photo of his father, George, who was the governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969, marching with civil rights protesters in the 1960s in a Detroit suburb.

This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 6, 2020

The wave is seemingly going against Trump for the upcoming presidential election as a couple of Republican senators and former US Presidents from the same party fold have echoed sentiments against Trump. Among them are, former President George W Bush, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and senator Mitt Romney, all Republican, have anti-Trump sentiments. Also scores of Republican leaders are giving second thoughts over backing Trump to keep the political interests and ideology intact or to back the opposition party which might require keeping aside the political viewpoints.

These opposing opinions from Republicans seemingly come in response to Trump's way of handling the protests concerning the death of George Floyd, coupled with the country's response to COVID-19 crisis as the US remains the worst-hit country by the pandemic.