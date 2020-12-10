On Christmas Card Day, People Share 'weird, Awkward' Family Photos | See Pictures

With the arrival of December, people all across the world gear up to celebrate Christmas. A lot of people send out greeting cards to wish each other on the occasion of Christmas. However, not many people know that there is a day dedicated to Christmas cards.

This year, Christmas card day was celebrated on December 9. People from all across the world sent greeting cards to each other. Few people also took over their social media handles and shared their awkward Christmas family images. People also posted such images on AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com. Let's have a look:

This year has been very weird and awkward, so we wanted our Christmas card to reflect that. Merry Christmas from The Darlings ðŸŽ„â¤ï¸



P.S we took these in our living room, we didn’t go get them done #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/QgL9Z8XqwO — Alyssa Darling (@AlyssaMDarling) December 9, 2020

The Christmas tree is up and here is me taking awkward selfies with it ðŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/jKIEb7vNDW — Jaycub04 (@jaycub04) December 8, 2020

The image talks about how every year how the kid's mom would take them to Santa for a picture. The uploader says that she was scared of him and did not want to sit on his lap. This is when her mom held her hand and she refused to look into the camera.

(Image Credits: AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com)

The uploader describes this image as some sort of lingering PTSD. She says this is her thrilled with the sticker on her dress that says ‘I hugged a clown today".

(Image Credits: AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com)

The above image shows a very small restless baby and a puppy with their parents. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “New puppy and 1 year old. All is calm, all is bright".

(Image Credits: AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com)

The caption of the image read, “One year old me, Santa in furry slippers and the most disturbing and scary Befana ever. Italy, 1996 (In Italy the Befana is supposed to be an old, kind woman who delivers gifts to kids on Epiphany eve)".

(Image Credits: AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com)

According to daysoftheyear.com, Christmas Card Day is celebrated to honour the inventor of the Christmas cards. Way back in 1843, Sir Henry Cole of England created the first commercial Christmas card. The civil servant Sir Henry Cole is the man behind the idea of sending greetings which are scribbled into the now-familiar cards seen around the festive season. The first-ever commercial Christmas card featured a family raising a toast. Today, seasonal cards are sent all over the world with innumerable designs and varieties.

The day holds a great significance as Christmas cards are a major part of celebrations. People send out the Christmas card to their loved ones to wish them on the occasion. The Christmas cards are usually sent weeks before Christmas Day. The Christmas Card Day 2020 can be celebrated in various ways. One can handmade the Christmas cards and send them to their loved ones. There are a lot of websites available online where one can also make the greetings online. Celebrating the Christmas Card Day is important as it honours the creation and also the creator of such greeting cards.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

