Khloe Kardashian Announces Cancellation Of Christmas Party, Says 'health & Safety First'

Every year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan stuns fans with their Christmas extravaganza. Unfortunately, this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won’t be able to witness it, as it has been cancelled. The announcement of the same was made by Khloe Kardashian after a fan on Twitter asked her about their Christmas Eve party planning.

A curious fan and Twitter user asked Khloe Kardashian if they are organising their Christmas party this year as well. “@Khloekardashian u doing the annual Kardashian’s Christmas party this year”, said the fan. To which the reality TV star was quick to respond. She announced that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has decided to call off the event keeping in mind the exponential growth in COVID-19 cases each day.

In her tweet, Khloe also explains that it will be the first time since 1978 that the elite family will not have a Christmas party. The star did not fail to stress on the ‘health and safety’ factor while replying to the fan. Check out the tweet here:

The COVID cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and Safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is must.

The elite family is well-known for its lavish parties and lifestyle. However, previously Khloe, took to Twitter to inform that this year’s Christmas will feature only a ‘small party’ for the Kardashians. The previous tweet left fans rejoiced with hopes of getting a glimpse of their extravaganza.

She said, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest”.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

‘The rapid testing’ claim in her tweet invited little censures from fans online. However, her recent tweet has crushed all their hopes. It appears that the entire family is taking advanced measures to keep themselves safe from the contagious virus.

