Cute Video Of Baby Feeding Dog Goes Viral, Netizens Chuckle At 'way To Get Hands Clean'

A recent Instagram video that shows a cute interaction between a German Shepherd and a baby has gone viral and left netizens chuckling and marveling at the cuteness of the pair. The video shows the baby feed the dog what appears to be Cheetos and the dog can be seen eagerly chomping down on the treat.

'best big brother ever'

The video was uploaded on June 27 by an Instagram user and has been making rounds on social media since then. In the video, after taking the tasty treat from the baby's hand, the huge dog then starts licking his hand seemingly trying to lick it clean and savour any residue of the cheezy snack left in his hand.

Take a look at the video below:

Read: ‘Adorable': Dogs Trying To ‘hide’ Behind Curtains Leaves Netizens In Awe

Many netizens commented on the adorable video and remarked on how cute the pair was. One user said ‘so sweet and gentle’ while another stated that the German Shepherd was being very gentle with the boy and trying not to hurt him anyway, he also commented ‘good doggo’.

Another user commented on the video and said ‘That’s a pretty good way to wash your hand's buddy! Good job! Teamwork I love it’. Another user stated that the dog was acting like the ‘best big brother ever’, many other people also commented on the gentle nature of the dog.

Take a look at another video posted on the same account showing another cute interaction between the dog and the little boy, this time in the backyard with the boy and dog trying to play fetch.

Read: Mumbai Police Celebrate First Birthdays Of Three Dogs-in-training, Watch Adorable Video

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Labrador Fudge & Other Dogs Are Alive; Contrary Reports Untrue

Read: Emergency Vets Warn Against Throwing Sticks To Dogs, Say 'it Can Cause Severe Injury'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.