Video: Man Swings Glasses Of Water Without Spilling A Drop, Netizens Say 'amazing India'

A short clip shows a man spinning glasses of water in circles without spilling even a single drop of water. Video leaves netizens astounded.

A video showcasing a ‘beautiful display of physics’ has left internet users astounded. Shared on July 2, the short-clip shows a man vigorously spinning two glasses of water in circles without spilling even a single drop of water. The jaw-dropping gravity-defying stunt seems to be magic, however, it is just a neat trick using basic physics. 

The 59-second-clip starts with a man filling two glasses with water and placing one each at both ends of a long piece of rope. The man is then seen lifting the glasses up with the help of a rope. He then begins swinging them like a pendulum and within seconds he starts to twirl them around his head and vigorously spins them around in circles. 

Netizens call it ‘extraordinary’ 

Since being shared, the clip has been viewed over one million times. With 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments, while some internet users called it a ‘dazzling display of physics’, others wrote that the trick is ‘unbelievable’ and ‘extraordinary’. One user said, “Amazing application of physics”. Another user joked and wrote, “I need to learn this, in case we have to fight for a place in heaven with our star signs”. 

