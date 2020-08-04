Owl Hangs Out With Man Working On A Laptop; Netizens Call It 'Modern-day Harry Potter'

A wholesome video of an owl and a man working on a laptop has left netizens with the question if the clip is a scene from a ‘modern-day Harry Potter’. Shared on Reddit, the video shows an owl hanging out with its pet parent and demanding attention. The man, on the other hand, can be seen working on a laptop.

The short-clip was initially shared on the official Instagram profile of a restaurant named Owl House in Russia. The restaurant is a place where people have ‘great opportunity’ tp communicate with owls and spend quality time with the birds. Since being shared, the clip has taken the Internet by storm, as netizens can’t get over how the video looks like a scene from ‘modern-day’ Harry Potter.

Netizens call it ‘modern-day Harry Potter’

The clip has created quite a chatter among internet users. The clip has garnered over three million views. With thousands of comments, while one internet user wrote that it is the ‘cutest thing’ they’ve ever seen, another called the man in the video a ‘compute wizard Harry’. A Reddit user wrote, “It’s Harry Potter and the owl”. “Hedwig is cuter than I thought,” added another.

(Image Credit: Warner Brothers/Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone)

