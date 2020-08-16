Zomato’s Twitter Thread Of Diverse Indian Flavours Leaves Netizens ‘salivating’

From Daal Baati to Butter Chicken, netizens shared all kinds of dishes when food delivery service provider, Zomato asked people to reply with a picture of their ‘favourite Indian’ delicacy. India’s vast culinary diversity surely unites people over their common love for food. So when Zomato came up with the idea of making the ‘longest thread’ with ‘diverse flavours’, internet users flooded the comment section with delicious food items.

Reply with a pic of your favourite Indian dish.



Let's make the looooooongest thread of diverse flavours 🇮🇳 — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 15, 2020

Flavours of India

Shared on August 15, India’s 74th Independence Day, Zomato’s post garnered hundreds of likes and comments. Desi Kahwa to Kaju paneer, Twitteratis shared images of their favourite mouth-watering dishes. Here are some of the top replies which will definitely leave you salivating,

All time favourite dish

Daal Baati pic.twitter.com/bXSekrsez4 — Silky Jain (@SilkyJain01) August 15, 2020

Tandoori and Butter Chicken with Garlic naan *brb salivating* 🤤❤️ pic.twitter.com/jwbqkxhEcq — Perraloco (@PerralocoSays) August 15, 2020

Mutton curry and rice! pic.twitter.com/20QTZv0koq — Namya Sinha (@Namyasinha) August 15, 2020

Rajasthani daal baati, Marathi misal, Gujarati dhokla and everyone's favourite gol gappe😀 pic.twitter.com/dsX6XyTQr3 — Paridhi Jain (@Paridhijain__) August 15, 2020

Homemade "besan ki barfi", "bhel-puri", and my haha "takatak" (which is obv not homemade, but has Indian chatpata flavour)😋😋 pic.twitter.com/QR4vmPCMsy — gg's on crack (@whatswithgg) August 15, 2020

LE CASA DE BIRYANI pic.twitter.com/YyQENcCFJM — Shahez (@GasHoles) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Zomato also took to Twitter and shared an image of Antilia, which is Anil Ambani’s residence to convey a message to all the dessert lovers. The image of the residence has been captioned as, "make room for dessert”. The tweet described dessert lovers' craving for sweet dishes. It conveyed the message that making room for a dessert is never difficult as the room for desserts is as big as Antilia. The funny post was loved by people who found it quite relatable.

