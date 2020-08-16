'Tiranga Car Rally' Organised In Canada To Celebrate Independence Day | Watch

A footage of a ‘Tiranga Car Rally’ organized from Surrey to Vancouver in Canada by the Non-resident Indians to demonstrate deep-rooted love for India and the patriotic spirit on the occasion of 74th Independence Day has won hearts on the internet. Shared on Twitter by ANI, the nearly 2 minutes footage depicts over 200 cars donning Indian and Canadian flags and blaring patriotic tunes as they commence the spectacular and eye-catching demonstration from the Radio India (York Business Center) Surrey. Organized by 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada', the automobile rally involved the enthusiastic overseas Indians participating in the celebration of the world’s largest democracy.

Blaring the national songs in the Hindi language, a long series of cars were seen speeding on the highway showcasing the unity and brotherhood as Consulate General of India in Vancouver recorded the mesmeric view and later released it. In sync, and maintaining sufficient distance with each other the car rally was seen crossing the iconic Canadian arch bridge. The video was captioned as NRIs dedicated to celebrating the big day, keeping up the spirit and fight against the Khalistani network in Canada. Further, it read, “proud” of the NRI population.

#WATCH Canada: A 'Tiranga Car Rally' from Surrey to Vancouver organised by 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada' to celebrate #IndiaIndependenceDay.



(Video source: Consulate General of India in Vancouver)

In another display of solidarity with India amid the Independence Day celebration, the Canadian Niagra Falls was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag, saffron white and green, to mark the celebrations. In the video shared by India's High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, the breath-taking view of the Niagra Falls lit with India’s flag melted hearts on the internet. Countries across the world extended well wishes and congratulated India on the 74th anniversary of its Independence.

Mahatma Gandhi artwork

In UAE, expressing unconditional love for her motherland, a Sharjah-based art teacher designed a massive 40cm by 30cm portrait of India’s freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi using over 5,000 recycled buttons to present on the occasion of Independence Day to her beloved home country India. Clad in the tricolour from the Indian national flag, Rashida, along with a co-teacher and Sharjah Indian Association president EP Johnson visited the Consul General of India (CGI) in Dubai, Aman Puri and dedicated the framed “masterpiece” to India.

