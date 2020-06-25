Denmark: Owner Constructs Modified Mini Stairlift For Dog With Mobility Issues,

An adorable video of a dog with mobility condition arthritis using a cute mini elevator constructed by the pet's owner has earned respect on the internet. Shared on twitter by Rex Chapman, the 45-second footage shows an English Bulldog named Aase who can be seen commuting on the modified stairlift designed by his owner Pia Hjelmso in his house in Denmark. The internet has poured a slew of praises and well wishes for the thoughtful woman who has been compassionate enough to make the life of her physically challenged pooch much easier.

Aase, who’s had arthritis since the time she was adopted as a pup, was seemingly happier commuting in his mini red coloured bus. The pooch snuggled inside cozily as the stairlift escalated downwards. Pia was reported as saying that it has been exceedingly difficult for the pooch to climb up and down the stairs on her own, but thanks to her thoughts and abilities of a skilled craftsman, her pal, that the issue did not have to persist for years. Pia’s friend, Lars Trillingsgaard, assisted in building the modified stairlift for the cute dog to hop on in order to get downstairs. The duo came up with the idea of designing a cute red cart that has been modelled after a London double-decker bus.

This good boy has bad arthritis — so his hoomans made him this custom lift to negotiate the staircase.



Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/1AhVOS4gnx — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

Netizens appreciate Pia's efforts

With over 668.2k likes, the footage has initiated the discussion on “how humans should treat dogs.” A commenter wrote appreciating Pia’s efforts, “If we treated humans like she treats dogs, the world would be a much better place.” Another said, “I carry my dog up and downstairs! I am gonna have to see if we can get one of these installed for my Reggie,” inspired by the idea. “When my good girl went blind my boyfriend made her (several) ramps so she could walk up them to get into the car. He used to call them her boogie boards. We would have done anything for her,” said another, relating to Pia’s pet pooch.

My old dog's custom lift is a 39 year old male with a sore back and dog hair on his shirt. — Jesse (@Texafornian81) June 24, 2020

Totally worth the investment.



We Do Not Deserve Dogs, but...

Thank God He gave them to us anyway! — joe schmo (@joeschm26304819) June 24, 2020

Oh my God!!!! I love this so much!!! Look at his sweet face!!! pic.twitter.com/mHFr7Migyr — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2020

hoomans, bruh! — I'm Uncle Sam, that's who I am (@kevinmac54) June 24, 2020

Doggie Parenting Done Right — Hypocrisy Hunter (@PogMoThoinTrump) June 24, 2020

It's the twitter content we NEED! — StLuGal (@StLuGal) June 24, 2020

Ugh, thanks a lot. Now I won't even watch it. Jk, did three times — Billy G. (@Billy_el_flaco) June 24, 2020

@javs023 wanna build one of these for Dukie at the new crib? — Andrew Trafford (@AndyHamHands) June 24, 2020

Awww! My sweet 13 year old baby girl has arthritis in her hips so I'm literally in the process of moving now to a home that doesn't have stairs. #worthit pic.twitter.com/kEAeGyVx4Z — LinnyH (@linnyharris) June 24, 2020

