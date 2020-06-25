Last Updated:

Denmark: Owner Constructs Modified Mini Stairlift For Dog With Mobility Issues,

English Bulldog named Aase can be seen commuting on the modified stairlift designed by his owner Pia Hjelmso in his house in Denmark

An adorable video of a dog with mobility condition arthritis using a cute mini elevator constructed by the pet's owner has earned respect on the internet. Shared on twitter by Rex Chapman, the 45-second footage shows an English Bulldog named Aase who can be seen commuting on the modified stairlift designed by his owner Pia Hjelmso in his house in Denmark. The internet has poured a slew of praises and well wishes for the thoughtful woman who has been compassionate enough to make the life of her physically challenged pooch much easier.  

Aase, who’s had arthritis since the time she was adopted as a pup, was seemingly happier commuting in his mini red coloured bus. The pooch snuggled inside cozily as the stairlift escalated downwards. Pia was reported as saying that it has been exceedingly difficult for the pooch to climb up and down the stairs on her own, but thanks to her thoughts and abilities of a skilled craftsman, her pal, that the issue did not have to persist for years. Pia’s friend, Lars Trillingsgaard, assisted in building the modified stairlift for the cute dog to hop on in order to get downstairs. The duo came up with the idea of designing a cute red cart that has been modelled after a London double-decker bus. 

Netizens appreciate Pia's efforts

With over 668.2k likes, the footage has initiated the discussion on “how humans should treat dogs.” A commenter wrote appreciating Pia’s efforts, “If we treated humans like she treats dogs, the world would be a much better place.” Another said, “I carry my dog up and downstairs! I am gonna have to see if we can get one of these installed for my Reggie,” inspired by the idea. “When my good girl went blind my boyfriend made her (several) ramps so she could walk up them to get into the car. He used to call them her boogie boards. We would have done anything for her,” said another, relating to Pia’s pet pooch.  

 

 

