US Woman Sells All Her Paintings On Twitter To Raise Funds For Mother's Cancer Treatment

The woman took to her Twitter handle to fire sell her paintings in order to raise money for her mother's cancer treatment. She lost her job a day before.

In a heartwarming incident, a woman from the United States put all her paintings on sale after her mother was detected with cancer. The woman took to her Twitter handle to sell her paintings in order to raise money for her mother's cancer treatment. But the heartbreaking part is that the woman lost her job a day before her mother was diagnosed with the deadly disease. The Twitter user, whose bio says she is an artist, informed that her mother is scheduled to undergo a surgery soon. 

Daughter sells paintings to raise funds for mom

The woman in the Twitter thread posted pictures of her paintings that she intended to sell. She priced her paintings between $25 to $35 and one of them was priced at $200. The woman later thanked everyone after all her paintings were sold. According to her latest post, her mother has undergone surgery now and they have covered bills for this month too. She thanked people for their support and for buying her paintings at a time she needed money and had no other source of income. 

