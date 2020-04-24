US Woman Sells All Her Paintings On Twitter To Raise Funds For Mother's Cancer Treatment

In a heartwarming incident, a woman from the United States put all her paintings on sale after her mother was detected with cancer. The woman took to her Twitter handle to sell her paintings in order to raise money for her mother's cancer treatment. But the heartbreaking part is that the woman lost her job a day before her mother was diagnosed with the deadly disease. The Twitter user, whose bio says she is an artist, informed that her mother is scheduled to undergo a surgery soon.

Daughter sells paintings to raise funds for mom

Monday Mom found out she was losing her job. Today she found out she has cancer. She's having emergency surgery in the AM. She missed last month's mortgage payment to pay for the biopsies. I'm fireselling my paintings to raise the cash she needs. Thread includes photos & prices. — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 22, 2020

The woman in the Twitter thread posted pictures of her paintings that she intended to sell. She priced her paintings between $25 to $35 and one of them was priced at $200. The woman later thanked everyone after all her paintings were sold. According to her latest post, her mother has undergone surgery now and they have covered bills for this month too. She thanked people for their support and for buying her paintings at a time she needed money and had no other source of income.

$75

3 piece galaxy across three 10x20s. (Sorry, bad lighting but I promise it's pretty.) pic.twitter.com/gwrbBLzmTP — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 22, 2020

Just woke up to all of the paintings I posted yesterday being sold. I'm double-checking this. I'm also posting more today. ❤️ Never in my wildest dreams did I expect so many people to help us ❤️ I'm trying to be professional w/ good service but also sobs I love y'all so much! — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 23, 2020

Mom's out of surgery. Waiting to hear what Doc says. I got to tell Mom we caught her mortgage up before she went in. Now I get to tell her we covered bills for this month too. I'm beyond grateful for your help. I couldn't have done this without y'all ❤️❤️❤️ Words aren't enough ❤️ — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 23, 2020

