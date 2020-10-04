World Animal Day 2020: Quotes, Greetings And Images To Send Your Loved Ones

World Animal Day will be celebrated across the globe on October 4, 2020. All the animal lovers will be showing their compassion on the day by giving a voice to the animals who can’t speak for themselves. It is an international day to mark the importance of animal rights and welfare of the animals. The day calls for action and awareness about the well-being of animals and to improve the standards of welfare around the world. The day is not just for the domesticated animals but all wild animals, endangered species, and also those animals who are threatened by the environmental devastation or lack protection.

World Animal Day 2020 holds a great significance and also acts as a reminder to not just love the animals at our homes but to appreciate every living animal on earth. The day is celebrated in different ways in different countries. One can always send a Happy World Animal Day 2020 quote, greetings or images to wish each other on this day. Here is a look at some of the best World Animal Day quotes, wishes, greetings and images to send to your loved ones.

World Animal Day 2020

World Animal Day quotes

"I am in favour of animal rights as well as human rights. That is the way of a whole human being." - Abraham Lincoln

"Non-violence leads to the highest ethics, which is the goal of all evolution. Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages." - Thomas Edison

"If a man aspires towards a righteous life, his first act of abstinence is from injury to animals." - Albert Einstein

"Killing animals for sport, for pleasure, for adventure, and for hides and furs is a phenomenon which is at once disgusting and distressing. There is no justification in indulging in such acts of brutality." -- Dalai Lama

"We don't live the lives of Eskimos. We don't need to kill animals for fashion." - Charlize Theron

"As custodians of the planet, it is our responsibility to deal with all species with kindness, love and compassion. That these animals suffer through human cruelty is beyond understanding. Please help to stop this madness." - Richard Gere

"When a man has pity on all living creatures then only is he noble." - Buddha

"The time will come when men such as I will look upon the murder of animals as they now look upon the murder of men." - Leonardo Da Vinci

"The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man." - Charles Darwin

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." - Mahatma Gandhi

Also Read | World Smile Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes & Ideas To Spread Love & Kindness In Difficult Times

Also Read | Coffee Day 2020: Take A Look At Some Of New Zealand's Best Cafes And Roasteries

World Animal Day Images

Image Credits: worldanimalday_2020

Image Credits: Canva

Also Read | World Smile Day 2020: Read All About The History, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

Also Read | Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out

World Animal Day greetings

Animals are fascinating. Love them and save them. Happy World Animal Day 2020!

If you want to judge a man, judge him by the way he treats animals. Happy World Animal Day 2020!

No animal deserves to be abused. Happy World Animal Welfare Day 2020

The word “humanity” comes from a human. Let us do justice to the word by showering love to animals. Happy World Animal Day 2020!

Animals are the purest form of God’s creations. Love them all. Happy World Animal Day 2020!

Animals feel all the emotions that you feel, so think a hundred times before being unkind to them. Happy World Animal Welfare Day 2020!

The animals have an equal right on this planet and we must not take their home away from them. Save animals and save their habitat! Happy World Animal Day 2020!

Look into the eyes of any animal and you will get a glimpse into their pure souls. Happy World Animal Day 2020!

Even if you cannot make the life of an animal better, make it a point to not make it worse. Happy World Animal Day 2020!

Promo Image Credits: Canva