Video Of Two Girls Performing A Combination Of Bharatanatyam And Hip Hop Breaks Internet

A sister-duo based in Paris is getting a lot of love from people all across social media. They are known for their dance performances which are a blend of Indian traditional dance form bharatnatyam and a dance form which is created by the afro-americans, hip hop. Uploaded on August 1, the video has gone viral on social media and it features, what the sisters call as, ‘Hybrid Bharatnatyam’.

'Terrific' Duo

The two sisters, Usha Jey and Orlane Dede are dancing to ‘What’s Poppin’ by Jack Harlow. The video has garnered 38,033 views and dozens of comments. The video is captioned as, “I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatham. I’m not an expert of Bharatham yet, but I will be”.

Stunned by their talent, netizens took over to the comment section to praise the dancers. While some called them terrific, others are just leaving emojis on the video. There are also people who are criticizing the video as they feel Bharatnatyam is a form of dance from the god therefore, it should be the way it is and should not be modified.

During such hard times when the world is hit by a pandemic, people need such positivity. Few days back a pair from Jharkhand set the internet on fire with their dance videos. The siblings used to upload dance videos on TikTok from the account named 'dancersanatan' and some of them also went viral on Twitter, with celebrities and bureaucrats sharing it with their followers, making the brother-sister jodi famous among netizens and deservedly so. One of the siblings' video was recently shared by television host Mini Mathur, who captioned the post saying that this is what she needed to see in the morning.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Usha_Jey)

