Funny Instagram Accounts To Follow For Never-ending Laughter

Instagram has a lot to offer in the form of beautiful pictures and meaningful quotes, but it’s also well known that it’s a source of some really witty comedy. There are pages and accounts on Instagram dedicated to making people’s days just a little bit better. For those who are looking for some laughs before they begin another regular day at work, here is a list by Vogue of some of the best Instagram accounts that they must follow.

ALSO READ | TikTok Brings Back 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' Challenge, Adds Own Twist

10 Instagram accounts to follow just for laughs

@chillwildlife

It’s no secret that some people out there have the funniest pets, but who knew that koalas and hedgehogs could be just as entertaining? @chillwildlife provides followers with their regular dose of the cute and the comic.

@quarterlifepoetry

Quarter Life Poetry is the adult that all can relate to. The account uses the power of sketching and poetry to burst a few millennial bubbles.

@textsfromyourex

The end of a relationship can be a lot of things- but not a lot of people would expect it to be funny. Well, this Instagram page sure proves that idea wrong.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Most Adorable Childhood Throwback Pictures From Her Instagram; See Pics

@kanyedoingthings

An entire account to Kanye West doesn’t seem like a funny idea, but it’s sure amusing to see the no-no sense rapper engaged in normal, everyday chores.

@trevso_electric

The millennial generation does things differently, and that’s why they need some millennial quotes to inspire them. This account is dedicated to lifting up the millennial spirit- with hilarious results.

@crazyjewishmom

Moms- maybe they don’t intend to be funny, but they do end up doing the silliest things. This account details the crazy texts sent between a mom and her child.

@cashcats

It has been well established that cats are the funniest pets out there. The sheer number of cat videos on different social media platforms will bear testimony to that. However, someone had the brilliant idea of clicking pictures of cats surrounded by cash, and the results were comedy jackpot.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos On His Instagram Could Be An Inspiration For Your Next Tattoo

@officialseanpenn

Before eyebrows are raised, it should be clarified that this account has nothing to do with the actor. It does have to do with celebrities in general- specifically, celebrities and their awkward pictures. The account is all shades of funny and a tad bizarre.

@girlwithnojob

It’s important to find joy in regular things, and @girlwithnojob has that downright. From taking a bath to going on marvellously disastrous dates- this account finds the humour in it all.

@betches

This has to be one of the most popular meme pages out there. Filled to the max with the most relatable content, @betches makes for a great conversation starter at the workplace.

ALSO READ | Modern Family's Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams' NSFW Banter On Instagram Is Super Cute

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock