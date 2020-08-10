Video Of Parrot Enjoying Coconut Water On Tree Amazes The Internet; Watch Here

An ‘unbelievable’ video of a beautiful parrot gulping down coconut water has taken the Internet by storm. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the short clip shows the parrot plucking small coconut water with its beak; the magnificent bird can then be seen quenching its thirst while sitting atop of a tree.

Take a look:

Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water☺️



It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control. pic.twitter.com/enDsVClGXv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

While sharing the video, Nanda shared some facts related to coconut water. From acting as a ‘digestive’ to ‘preventing bloating’, the IFS Officer informed that fresh coconut water can keep the blood pressure in control.

Netizens amazed

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 19,000 times. With nearly 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens loved how the bird drank directly from the coconut. While one internet user wrote, “Wonderful sight. I am thrilled and so happy to see this amazing sight. God has created such wonders for humans to enjoy,” another added, “Amazing!! So much to learn from Birds.... Wonderful nature”. A third user said, “Seriously unbelievable! A bird can do this”.

Very nice 👌🏻 Parrot love for Coconut 🌴 😁 — Sameer Gajjar (@Sameer__Gajjar) August 8, 2020

Crazy Parrot! — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 8, 2020

Amazing😍 — Manjunath Reddy (@Manjuna98891382) August 9, 2020

No wonder they are so pretty!!😍 — StrawHat (@Armlocked) August 8, 2020

So intelligent.... now this bird is living in style — Anitha Nithin (@nithin_anitha) August 8, 2020

Enjoying the free drink — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) August 8, 2020

