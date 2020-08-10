Last Updated:

Video Of Parrot Enjoying Coconut Water On Tree Amazes The Internet; Watch Here

An ‘unbelievable’ video of a beautiful parrot gulping down coconut water, while sitting atop a tree, has taken to the Internet by storm.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Parrot

An ‘unbelievable’ video of a beautiful parrot gulping down coconut water has taken the Internet by storm. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the short clip shows the parrot plucking small coconut water with its beak; the magnificent bird can then be seen quenching its thirst while sitting atop of a tree. 

Take a look:

While sharing the video, Nanda shared some facts related to coconut water. From acting as a ‘digestive’ to ‘preventing bloating’, the IFS Officer informed that fresh coconut water can keep the blood pressure in control. 

READ: Mumbai: Residents Welcome Female Figures On Traffic Signal Signages

Netizens amazed 

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 19,000 times. With nearly 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens loved how the bird drank directly from the coconut. While one internet user wrote, “Wonderful sight. I am thrilled and so happy to see this amazing sight. God has created such wonders for humans to enjoy,” another added, “Amazing!!  So much to learn from Birds.... Wonderful nature”. A third user said, “Seriously unbelievable! A bird can do this”. 

READ: Good News: From IAF's Skydiving Team ‘Akashganga' To New Zealand PM Visiting A Temple

READ: Harsh Goenka Shares Small Things In Life That Bring Him Happiness, Netizens Follow

READ: Video Of One-year-old Boy Feeding Sparrows Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all