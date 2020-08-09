Video Of One-year-old Boy Feeding Sparrows Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

A post related to a 1-year toddler looking forward to feed the sparrows visiting his home’s porch has got the internet talking about values and raising kids in the apt learning environment. Taking to Twitter, a man named Sanjib shared the images of his “cute” and excited son named Aayansh Das who not only fed the birds but also stood watching from afar in an act of tenderness. Clad in a little white t-shirt, gazing at the distant sight, the boy was seen in awe after feeding over 20 sparrows and 2 spotted doves, his father informed in the caption.

Instantly, users acknowledged the child’s traits of “compassion and kindness” and appreciated the dad for encouraging the preservation initiatives of other frail species in the ecosystem. One could easily make out from the photographs how much the little boy cherished and cared about the survival of other living beings. The father wrote that he hopes his son’s curiosity would remain alive, forever. In an emotional meltdown, several users thanked the toddler for feeding the birds, all the while sending tons of blessings his way. Many called the boy “cute”, including Indian Forest Officer Shailendra Singh who appreciated the lovely boy for his efforts.

Very cute🤗 — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) August 9, 2020

Thank you sir. — sanjib (@SanjibIfs) August 9, 2020

Internet adores the little boy

“Fantastic teaching and I am very sure with this culture of growing up the boy will be the best human being. God bless the little kid. Those who can understand the feelings of those birds and animals who can’t speak are true children of God,” a commenter appreciated. “Those who grow with animals and mother nature have the most complete development of the brain,” asserted another. “Wow. Even my kid started at this age... At 8 his bird count is 150. Best hobby to get inspired with” related the third.

Bless your Son and the Sparrow !! — Back2Birds (@Bhrigzz) August 9, 2020

God bless him. — Pavan Periwal (@PavanPeriwal) August 9, 2020

God bless him!!! — rovingeye (@rovingeye10) August 9, 2020

Wow so many of them together to keep him busy positively .. cute .. — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) August 9, 2020

Best hobby to engage your kid with... — K!πG (@dhamejap) August 9, 2020

