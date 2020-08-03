Piper the dog 'hilariously' stumbles out of swimming pool. Watch

A video of a dog hilariously falling out a pool is doing rounds of the internet. Shared on Twitter by a page called, ‘WeRateDogs’, the clip shows how Piper, the pooch was having a lovely day until it went ‘horribly wrong”. The 12-second video shows the golden-brown dog playing with a pipe inside a non-inflatable pool. As the video progresses Piper could be seen trying to drag the pipe out of the fully filled water pool. However, in the course of events, the pooch does not realize the boundaries of the pool and hilariously stumbles out of the pool.

'Having a lovely day until..'

This is Piper. She was having a lovely day playing in the pool until it all went horribly, horribly wrong. Still 13/10 pic.twitter.com/izRaoLOnLq — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 2, 2020

Since shared, Piper and his antiques have created quite a buzz on the internet. The video has been viewed over 2. Million times and racked up 235.3 thousand likes and a variety of comments. Comments also poured in from fans and followers of Piper who cheered the ‘fallen dog’. One user wrote, “Piper that didn't just happen .nobody saw you fall... Because you didn't... I will take care of anyone that says otherwise. While another wrote,” Why is this so funny? It’s cute, but I wouldn’t call it funny! I think it’s hilarious and cute and funny and adorable and sweet and everything in between!".

💕 Piper 😏 that didn't just happen 😐 nobody saw you fall... Because you didn't... I will take care of anyone that says otherwise 😉🐾 pic.twitter.com/cnxf0eNJzk — SammyMaximumFluffiness (@SammyMxFluff) August 3, 2020

He was out of the water - he was on land laying on his back with his legs in the air-The water was in the baby pool surrounded by grass and dirt!! He fell out of the baby pool🐶🐾🌊 — Lover of Animals & Nature (@KathyNature) August 2, 2020

We take ours to the lake to swim. There was a little mix up with their life jackets last time. pic.twitter.com/wkJntZYf1E — D-Train (@DarrenTrain) August 2, 2020

Omg!!!!!! 😍😍😍🥰🥰 — BLACK LIVES MATTER 🌙🐺 (@earlgreywolf) August 3, 2020

the snekk has gotten me pic.twitter.com/BX5l06b6cu — what it do babbbbbyyyyyy (@Yakerrrrr) August 3, 2020

We tell our human daughter, Piper, that's where we got her name. lol (Not really though, we just like the name. 🤷‍♀️) — Jennifer Currie Hanterman (@JHanterman) August 2, 2020

Recently, another adorable pooch captured everybody's heart on the internet. A photograph that a newly wedded couple captured, the presence of a pooch "not wanting to be left alone" showcasing its paw with a tiny ring on it has won hearts on the internet. Shared on twitter by a user named Shon, the adorable picture depicts an image of a newly married couple who were joined by the unexpected guest as they were posing for a photoshoot. As per a local report, Shon Washington and his husband John had wanted to take their wedding ring photo but were joined by their pet pooch Scooter.

