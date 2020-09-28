Snake Hitches Ride In Woman’s Car Glove Box, Netizens Say 'don't Leave Doors Open'

A stunning footage of a snake slithering out of a woman’s automobile glove field as she parks to sprint to the pharmacy has left the internet hysterical. In a nearly 2 minute video posted by Australia’s Andrew’s Snake Removal, a black venomous reptile was seen hitching a ride settled coyly in the glove box of a woman Toyota. All this while, she had no idea about the unknown passenger until she pulled at the chemist and noticed a red-bellied serpent, that seemed about two and a half feet.

“Redbelly in a glove box outside Lowood chemist today,” the center wrote in the caption. “The lady driving obviously got a hell of a fright as she saw it coming out while driving & pulled in to the chemist,” it added. Andrew’s centre said that the “male snake” was fully warmed up at lunchtime and the residents “did a great job keeping an eye on him to I got there”.

In the video that is now being circulated widely, the black snake could be slithering inside the glove compartment as it was being rescued out of the car. Unfortunately, it managed to escape into the nearby garden. The snake catcher said in the post that this was, in fact, the “brown snakes defensive stance” and “when they feel threatened”, they give a warning, and then all it wanted to do was just get away. However, the catcher manages to get hold of the reptile eventually.

Netizens say 'good catch'

Since shared, the clip accumulated over 684 likes as it continues to surprise the watchers. “We had a deadly brown snake covered in ants in our goat yard this evening just before dark. How this snake died is a mystery. It was curled up but upside down at the base of a dead tree trunk. I'm hoping none of the goats or Alpacas got bitten,” said one, sharing their experience. “Thanks for coming out and moving him on for us today Andrew. We will let you know if we find his girlfriend,” joked another. “Sometimes mate I think you strike quicker than the snake, lol,” wrote another. “Crikey you're brave. Good catch.” appreciated the fourth.

