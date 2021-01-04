'Peeche Dekho' Kid Returns With Happy New Year Video, Younger Brother Steals The Show

Ahmad Shah, the kid who previously captured hearts of the internet with his ‘peeche toh dekho’ rant is back and this time it is not him but his younger brother who is getting all the praise. Ahmad, who hails from Pakistan, recently shared a video wherein he and his two brothers are seen wishing everyone on the occasion on New Year 2021. “Happy New Year. I wish the Almighty showers us with happiness in the new year,” says Ahmad in his own unique adorable way.

While Ahmad is busy extending greeting it is his younger brother Umer who accidentally drops a packet full of treats. Cautious that the camera was still rolling, Umer is caught in a dilemma whether to pick up his candies or not. However, he eventually decides to stealthily pick up the packet, a gesture which has left netizens awestruck.

'Umer is too shy'

Shared on the official Instagram handle of ‘Peer Ahmad Shah’, the brief video has been viewed over 167,730 times in addition to racking up a myriad amount of comments. "Have a great year!! Much love," wrote a user. "Umer ke reaction masha allah," added another. "Look at the younger one he is feeling too shy to pick up his chocolate," quipped a third.

Peeche toh Dekho

Ahmed Shah, a chubby four-year-old with round glasses, caught eyeballs of people after a video which shows him say, Peeeche toh dekho' went viral. Apart from his phrase, his other antiques and answers to the person shooting the video were equally appreciated. In the aftermath, the kid from Dera Ismail Khan not only gained popularity on the sub contients but reached far off nations including UAE.

