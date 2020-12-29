Visually Impaired Kid Receives Braille Harry Potter Books; Watch Her Priceless Reaction

While Harry Potter books have continued to entertain children for over two decades now, it was only recently that a braille version of the book became available. In a post related to the same, an Instagram user, who goes by the name ‘Katescookieskc’ shared a video which shows her visually impaired niece receiving the Braille version of the fantasy novel as her Christmas present. Shared earlier this week, the short clip is spreading cheers across online platforms with netizens dubbing it as “sweetest thing on the internet.”

The video starts by showing a blind girl opening a cardboard board to find a certain set of books inside. “And they are Books” she says seemingly disappointed. “But what is it?’ her parents assert as they record her reaction on camera. The little girl then reads the first book by running her fingertips through it.

She bursts into laughter and joy after finding out that it was “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” She starts jumping with zeal and reckons that now she could read Harry Potter as the books were in Braille. As the video concludes, her parents tell her that they’ve got the whole set of seven books for her.

Netizens love the reaction

With over 38,296 views since shared, the heartwarming video clip has created a stir on the internet. While many users have reckoned that they absolutely loved the video, others took the opportunity to confirm if all the Harry Potter books were available in braille throughout the globe. “Ok, I’m bawling. Her joy! This is amazing!,’ wrote a user. “They make Harry Potter in Braille ?! That’s so cool!” added another.

