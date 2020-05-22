Ranveer Singh's Instagram Q&A Session Reveals His Love For Sports

Amid the lockdown, a number of celebrities have been trying to connect with their fans with the help of various social media sites. On the same lines, Ranveer Singh recently had a Q&A session on his Instagram. He gave the fans a sneak peek into his life and also revealed a lot about his sports-favourites. Ranveer Singh's Instagram Q&A shared a lot of details like his favourite game, player, NBA team and soccer team through his Instagram story. Read more to know about Ranveer Singh’s Instagram story on his sports favourites.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh: Take A Look At The List Of Notable Awards And Nominations Since His Debut

Also Read | Ranveer Singh To TedtheStoner; Virushka's 'dinosaur' Video Has Got B-town Laughing

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Q&A

One of Ranveer Singh’s fans asked him about his favourite games on his Instagram Q&A. To which, Ranveer said that Fifa has been his favourite game. He also revealed that he is a “big Fifa enthusiast” and he has been playing the game since 1996.

Another fan asked him about his favourite NBA legend. To which, he shared a picture of Lebron James and Michale Jordan and said that these two have been his favourite players form NBA.

Ranveer was also asked about his favourite footballer. Ranveer Singh replied with a picture alongside his favourite player, Thierry Henry.

Towards the end, Ranveer Singh also revealed that Arsenal is his favourite football club when asked by his fan. Here are all the questions and pictures from Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Q&A session.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh’s Van Gogh Portrait Artist Unhappy With Actor For Not Giving Him Credit

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

On the professional end, Ranveer Singh is currently prepping up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘83. The film will revolve around the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film stars popular faces of the industry including, Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin and Jiiva. 83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and is being produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnuvardhan Induri under their respective production companies. Ranveer had also shared some pictures of stars getting trained for their characters in the film. One of the posters includes the Punjabi star, Ammy Virk who will play the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu who was given the tag, ‘swingin sardarji’. Here are some posts shared by Ranveer Singh and the team of 83.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Reviews Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok', Calls It A ‘straight-up Scorcher’

Also Read | 'Paatal Lok': Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Shower Praises On 'steller Team' For Great Work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.