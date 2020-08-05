PewDiePie's Leaked Spotify Playlist Evokes Mixed Reaction On Social Media; Check Out

YouTube sensation PewDiePie's Spotify playlist was allegedly leaked on social media on Tuesday, August 4, by an anonymous user. PewDiePie's Spotify playlist leak lead to a barrage of comments from various social media users. While some appreciated the YouTube sensation's playlist, others talked ill about it. Here's how fans reacted to PewDiePie's Spotify playlist.

Fans react to PewDiePie's Spotify playlist

me seeing that pewdiepie follows r kelly on spotify pic.twitter.com/SWrPaULZyn — emma // #BlackLivesMatter (@takeunobow) August 5, 2020

Pewdiepie's spotify got leaked and Twitter is trying to bully him;



...sad sad little people. — Derp McGurgles (@SolEternityWoW) August 5, 2020

now i hate pewdiepie but why did his spotify streams kinda pop off... pic.twitter.com/e47qnoBBl1 — ley☽ (@KATSUKlTTY) August 4, 2020

It could be Marzia using his account LoL but anyways can't wait to see his response in a video, he already said that he would like to share his musical taste to his fans but he doubted anyone would care. Now it's time for this to happen. https://t.co/d6L1FDVlEE — Rimuru (@gymatsuo) August 4, 2020

Pewdiepie is trending because his spotify got leaked and people are making fun of the music he listens to... thank god he quit this stupid app — 🧘🏻 (@YoungTarantino) August 5, 2020

Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie allegedly listens to artists like Kero Kero Bonito, Rina Sawayama, Slayyyter, Arca, Rico Nasty, Yves Tumor and 313dp on Spotify, which offended a section of social media users. PewDiePie, who is reportedly one of the highest-earning YouTubers, started his channel by making gaming review videos. He has more than 106 million subscribers on the video-sharing website.

A few days ago, PewDiePie made a video on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, PewDiePie talked about the deceased actor's life and more. The video shared on July 23, 2020, has more than 8 million views online.

