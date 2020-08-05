Last Updated:

PewDiePie's Leaked Spotify Playlist Evokes Mixed Reaction On Social Media; Check Out

PewDiePie's Spotify playlist was leaked on social media, which lead to a barrage of comments on Twitter. Here's how the internet reacted.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
PewDiePie

YouTube sensation PewDiePie's Spotify playlist was allegedly leaked on social media on Tuesday, August 4, by an anonymous user. PewDiePie's Spotify playlist leak lead to a barrage of comments from various social media users. While some appreciated the YouTube sensation's playlist, others talked ill about it. Here's how fans reacted to PewDiePie's Spotify playlist. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on

Also Read | Mr Beast Riddle Worth $100,000 Is The Hardest Riddle Ever, Find Out Why

Fans react to PewDiePie's Spotify playlist

Also Read | YouTuber Sits Idle For Two Hours Doing Nothing, Gets 1.8 Million Views

Also Read | Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's Tribute Video For Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Also Read | YouTuber PewDiePie Calls India's TikTok Ban 'epic Win' In 'meme Review' Segment

Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie allegedly listens to artists like Kero Kero Bonito, Rina Sawayama, Slayyyter, Arca, Rico Nasty, Yves Tumor and 313dp on Spotify, which offended a section of social media users. PewDiePie, who is reportedly one of the highest-earning YouTubers, started his channel by making gaming review videos. He has more than 106 million subscribers on the video-sharing website.

A few days ago, PewDiePie made a video on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, PewDiePie talked about the deceased actor's life and more. The video shared on July 23, 2020, has more than 8 million views online. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all