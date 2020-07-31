YouTuber Sits Idle For Two Hours Doing Nothing, Gets 1.8 Million Views

In a bizarre video uploaded on YouTube on July 10, an Indonesian creator sits idle and does nothing for two hours. The video titled '2 JAM nggak ngapa-ngapain' which translates to '2 hours of doing nothing' was posted by YouTuber Muhammad Didit, who boasts 27,000 followers on the video-sharing platform. Didit said that he was inspired to make the video after many of his subscribers requested him to make educating content for youth.

"Maybe I should tell you a little about the reason behind this video. It all started with a lot of pressure from some elements of Indonesian society lately who asked me to create content that educates young people. Finally, with a little bit of heavy heart and compulsion, I made it - BOOM, But if you talk about the benefits of the video, it is up to you the viewers, who need to be clever and filter it out. I hope that you will like the video and will be entertained," Didit wrote as the description of the video.

'Genius'

The video has garnered more than 18 lakh views on YouTube alone since being shared on the channel 'sobat miskin official' earlier this month. Netizens are going absolutely berzerk on the comment section of the video as one user wrote, "This guy's a GENIUS. hahaha beats other youtubers who thought of their content for 2 hours/days. He did nothing for 2hours and earned a lot of money." Another user jokingly commented, "Imagine you did this then you forgot to push the record button."

Tiny Face Makeup Challenge

In another video, a YouTuber and a make-up artist Jamie French came up with a ‘Tiny Face Makeup Challenge’ where she painted lips on the nose and covered the mouth with a cloth. This created an illusion and made French look like she had a tiny face. The YouTuber posted nearly an eight-minute tutorial video and explained the entire process of painting lips on her nose to achieve the look. French’s video garnered lakhs of views with several voluntarily taking up the challenge and posted separate images and videos.

(Image Credit: sobat miskin official/YouTube)



