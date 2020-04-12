Video Of Elephant Cleaning Its Toes With Stick Leaves Netizens Amazed

Elephants are known to be one of the most sociable and intelligent species on the planet. Not only do they have the largest brain than any animals walking the earth but also have nearly three times more neurons than humans. A recent video of an elephant cleaning his toes with a stick provides testimony to their smartness.

The 15-second clip which was posted earlier on April 12 by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm. The video shows a tusker using a teeny wooden stick to clean mud stuck in its toes with apparent dexterity. Nanda in the post also explained that elephants have finger-like projections at the end of their trunks which are so sensitive and dexterous that it could pick a needle from a flat surface. The post has received 142 retweets, 605 likes, over 4.3K views and a multitude of comments from curious netizens.

'Must be a female elephant'

One of the most intelligent wild animal, cleans the mud from toes with a stick😊



The African elephant has two finger like projections at the end of its trunk. It is so sensitive & dextrous that it is said that it can pick up a needle from a flat surface. Asian elephants have 1. pic.twitter.com/ohT46osKzh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

Wow. Pedicure... Elephant way. Some high end Beauty parlour will give this name with high cost 😄😄😄 — K V Narayan (@KVNarayan4) April 12, 2020

Infact it is a brilliant business idea 😉 To actual run an elephant pedicure. Most captive elephants need a foot treatment as the owners don't have the right knowledge to keep them healthy — Krish Venkatesh (@KrishVenkatesh8) April 12, 2020

Pedicure, well she must be a female elephant. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) April 12, 2020

