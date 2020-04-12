The Debate
Video Of Elephant Cleaning Its Toes With Stick Leaves Netizens Amazed

What’s Viral

Video shows an elephant using a teeny wooden stick to clean mud stuck in its toes with apparent dexterity and has left netizens wondering about a pedicure

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of elephant cleaning feet with stick surfaces, netizens call it 'pedicure'

Elephants are known to be one of the most sociable and intelligent species on the planet.  Not only do they have the largest brain than any animals walking the earth but also have nearly three times more neurons than humans. A recent video of an elephant cleaning his toes with a stick provides testimony to their smartness.

The 15-second clip which was posted earlier on April 12 by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm. The video shows a tusker using a teeny wooden stick to clean mud stuck in its toes with apparent dexterity. Nanda in the post also explained that elephants have finger-like projections at the end of their trunks which are so sensitive and dexterous that it could pick a needle from a flat surface. The post has received 142 retweets, 605 likes, over 4.3K views and a multitude of comments from curious netizens. 

'Must be a female elephant' 

Read: Watch | Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-foot Pit In Andhra With Rescuers' Help, Netizens Cheer

Read: Video: Family Of Elephants Bathe Together In A Stream, Netizens Awestruck

Read: Video: Odisha's 'most Known Elephant' Throws Mud At A Visitor

Read: Video Of Baby Elephant Running To Its Mother After Getting Hurt Wins The Internet

 

 

First Published:
