PIB Gives COVID Twist To Hilarious 'Dhamaal' Scene To Raise Awareness; Netizens In Splits

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip across the globe, Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweaked one of the most popular scenes from movie Dhamaal to ‘remind’ people should not forget their masks while going out. The clip that features actors Asrani, Ashish Chaudhary and Vijay Raaz, is still remembered from the 2007 movie that left its audience in splits. However, keeping in mind the current situation of the global health crisis, PIB tweaked the original dialogues and made it all about facemasks to emphasise the COVID-19 guideline. It was shared on official social media accounts on October 12, and since then garnered more than a thousand likes. Take a look:

Reminder: Whenever you are stepping out, please don't forget your mask😷#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/eE0hjyOKyy — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2020

Netizens laud PIB’s social media presence

Hundreds of internet users united to laud PIB’s ‘sense of humour’ and retweeted the image. One of the Twitter users even noted that there is nothing better than humour to connect with the public and make them understand the severity of COVID-19. Several other netizens posted the original scene from the movie and called it legendary. However, many simply posted laughing emojis to imply that the edited dialogues are also hilarious. One internet user even said that he didn’t expect such a post from PIB.

Corona se Ku darre😁 pic.twitter.com/vK6WoKQeyu — Shubhαm g (@Shubhamgupta626) October 12, 2020

😝😝 PIB also trolls 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/u8RdP4wdmi — яααנ ѕιиgн (@usernameraaj) October 12, 2020

Please remove tweet or at least give subtitles in hindi. This tweet will create laughter 😂 — kak (@kakiswak) October 12, 2020

There nothing better than humour to connect with people PIB 👍 — Kartikey Tyagi (@KartikeyTyagi_1) October 12, 2020

🤣 — Gaurav Kumar Chaudhari GK.CHAUDHARI (@chaudhari_gk) October 12, 2020

Lol — Bhushan Kakollu (@kakollu_bhushan) October 12, 2020

Didn't expect this from PIB 😀😀 — Great babur (@baburgreat) October 12, 2020

So now even gov. has also get some humour... https://t.co/m8nLV9awaz — ㄒ卂尺ㄩ几 丂卄卂尺爪卂 (@tarun_sharma__) October 12, 2020

Just last month, the Maharashtra government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to its official handle on Twitter to answer why did Kokilaben from the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya get angry. In a comical post, the Maharashtra PIB spread the awareness about the health using the popular “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” meme. Sharing the image of Kokilaben, PIB wrote, “Why did Kokila Ben get angry?” To this, it elaborated in the subsequent image that she couldn’t have protein-rich chana that day. Further, in the caption, the organization said that it doesn’t matter whoever was in the kitchen, but they must be asked to add pulses in a valuable health advisory.

#RasodeMeinKaunTha



Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses#PoshanMaah pic.twitter.com/MBSePv4zcp — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) September 2, 2020

