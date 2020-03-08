Pictures Of Googly-eyed Cat With ‘always Surprised’ Expression Wins Internet

The adorable pictures of a googly-eyed cat with 'always surprised' expression is doing rounds on internet. His unusual stare and cute looks has caught wide internet attention has propelled him to Internet fame. The image of the cute feline was posted on Reddit by user suddenlysamantha on March 7 and since being shared the image managed to garner over 40,000 upvotes and the number keeps on increasing.

Users amused

A Reddit user joked, "His internal drama: ‘Did I leave the oven on? I don’t know what the oven is or how to turn it on, but I know I left it on. Should I go back?’”. Another commented, ". “Potato has seen things". A third user wrote, "Looks like a baked potato with those eyes". A fourth user commented, "“I love this, so adorable". “Potato is the most precious thing ever, I hope he gets everything he wants in life,” wished a fifth.

The cute feline named Potato has his own Instagram handle with over 54,000 followers.

In another incident, photos of a puppy named Dui went viral on Reddit after some people pointed out that he looks like a mix of a dog and a cat. According to the reports, the Vietnam based puppy has the face of a dog and is quite similar to a cat featuring furry gray hair, pointed ears, and longer, docked tail. The three-month-old puppy went viral after being uploaded to Reddit with the caption, "Meet the derpiest fuzzball to ever walk the earth."

