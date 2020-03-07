Puppy Who Looks Like Both Cat And Dog Becomes Internet Sensation

Photos of a puppy named Dui went viral on Reddit after some people pointed out that he looks like a mix of a dog and a cat. According to the reports, the Vietnam based puppy has the face of a dog and is quite similar to a cat featuring furry gray hair, pointed ears, and longer, docked tail. The three-month-old puppy went viral after being uploaded to Reddit with the caption, "Meet the derpiest fuzzball to ever walk the earth."

READ: Boa Constrictor Coils Itself Around Wild Cat In Argentina, Watch Video

Dui garnered media attention

One Reddit user wrote, "It kinda looks like a corgi-chow?" while another wrote, "He looks like a cartoon". According to the reports, some users thought that Dúi resembles a Hmong dog, which is an ancient breed native to northern Vietnam. Hai Anh and Minh Tuan, Dui's owners told the media that they are unsure of the dog's exact mix. Hai Anh reportedly added that he is a mix of a native dog breed and a short-legged dog called Dingo. Anh further said that the dog might have a gene mutation and bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam. The owners of the dog created a Facebook page for Dúi where they upload photos of him frequently. The page has managed to garner a large number of followers with more than 135,000 likes.

READ: Cat Found In Chennai May Be Deported Back To China Over Coronavirus Fear

Two-faced Quimera cat

Similarly, a rare and gorgeous two-faced Quimera cat from Argentina with unusual features like two different colours on its face and contrasting colours in their eyes is taking the internet by storm. Dubbed 'Nature's unique creation', a Quimera has garnered netizens' attention with its unique facial features. The unique Argentine breed has got its own Instagram handle and has a lot of followers on its page. The two-faced Quimera is a unique creature and is immensely popular on the photo-sharing app. It has become famous and managed to garner a lot of attention for her unique and exotic features.

READ: Lonely Cat Looking For A Forever Home After No One Shows Up To Her Birthday Party

READ: Suki The Adventure Cat Globe-trots With Family, Her Travel Diary Will Give Vacation Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.