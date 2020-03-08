Video Of African Serval Touching Ice For First Time Goes Viral

A 11-second long video is doing rounds on the internet which shows an African Serval at Orlando, Florida blown away by the coolness of the ice stored in a small carry wagon. The rare video was posted on Reddit by a user AmerBekic. The post has managed to garner more than 47,800 upvotes and 324 comments. Through the video, the wild cat be seen climbing up the small carry wagon and initially touches the cool surface and shockingly expresses its feelings through its whole body. The serval can be seen notwithstanding its cool while touching ice for the first time. In the video, the cat stands up on two feet to inspect the substance by punching it.

Users amused

However, it is not clear whether the temperature or texture of the ice that has got the cat so excited. The video ends attracting the attention of another fellow feline who joins and wonders what happens to water below 0 degrees Celsius. Many users reacted to the video with one saying, "It’s cold! Impossible!" to which another replied, "Unhot? Impossible." The third user wrote, "He's doing his best." while another user wrote, "Lol I never even noticed him."

Photos of pup goes viral

In another incident, photos of a puppy named Dui went viral on Reddit after some people pointed out that he looks like a mix of a dog and a cat. According to the reports, the Vietnam based puppy has the face of a dog and is quite similar to a cat featuring furry gray hair, pointed ears, and longer, docked tail. The three-month-old puppy went viral after being uploaded to Reddit with the caption, "Meet the derpiest fuzzball to ever walk the earth."

One Reddit user wrote, "It kinda looks like a corgi-chow?" while another wrote, "He looks like a cartoon". According to the reports, some users thought that Dúi resembles a Hmong dog, which is an ancient breed native to northern Vietnam. Hai Anh and Minh Tuan, Dui's owners told the media that they are unsure of the dog's exact mix. Hai Anh reportedly added that he is a mix of a native dog breed and a short-legged dog called Dingo. Anh further said that the dog might have a gene mutation and bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam. The owners of the dog created a Facebook page for Dúi where they upload photos of him frequently. The page has managed to garner a large number of followers with more than 135,000 likes.

