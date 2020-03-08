Video of rescue dog's disastrous run at Crufts leaves internet in splits

Video of a rescue dog performing disastrously at Crufts has taken the internet by storm and left people dishing out hilarious comments. The clip shows Kratu, the canine going haywire as it runs through the agility course in the dog show. The video has been viewed nearly 270 thousand times racking up over 9k likes and 2.2k retweets.

'Living his life to the fullest'

The video features the rescue dog taking part in a non-competitive rescue dogs agility course guided by its handler Tessa Eagle Swan at Birmingham NEC show. The hilarious video shows the canine bounded into the arena, ignoring jumps and eventually grabbing one of the poles from a jump and dragging it along with him. The clip which was posted by official Crufts account on Twitter has left people in splits. While many have lauded the dog for "living his life to the fullest" others were left wondering about the condition of its trainer.

Superheroes don't all wear capes. Some wear fur. 🐕 — CarrieT (@UclaBruin1998) March 6, 2020

There is no doubt who really is the best in show is there? 😁 You both looked like you had so much fun! — Humane Aware (@HumaneAware) March 6, 2020

Intense chaos energy from this big flouffe. — Leanne Wain🇪🇺 (@LeanneWain) March 6, 2020

@jilldyer62 look at this little monkey! The epitome of what crufts is about - dogs having fun!, — Rebecca Gregor (@GregorRebecca) March 7, 2020

This is what I want to see - dogs being dogs, and just having fun. On their terms. — Dr Lisa Fitzpatrick (@DrLisaJ) March 7, 2020

HAHAHAHAHA You made my night. The sanguine dog 🤣 — Haziel Reyno 🌼 (@hazielreyno) March 6, 2020

Hahaha literally laughed out loud when he picked up the rod 🤣🤣 — Priyansha Verma (@verma_priyansha) March 7, 2020

