Video Of Rescue Dog's Disastrous Run At Crufts Leaves Internet In Splits

What’s Viral

Video of a rescue dog performing disastrously at Crufts has taken the internet by storm and left people dishing out hilarious comments.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of a rescue dog performing disastrously at Crufts has taken the internet by storm and left people dishing out hilarious comments. The clip shows Kratu, the canine going haywire as it runs through the agility course in the dog show. The video has been viewed nearly 270 thousand times racking up over 9k likes and 2.2k retweets. 

'Living his life to the fullest'

The video features the rescue dog taking part in a non-competitive rescue dogs agility course guided by its handler Tessa Eagle Swan at Birmingham NEC show. The hilarious video shows the canine bounded into the arena, ignoring jumps and eventually grabbing one of the poles from a jump and dragging it along with him. The clip which was posted by official Crufts account on Twitter has left people in splits. While many have lauded the dog for "living his life to the fullest" others were left wondering about the condition of its trainer. 

First Published:
