PM Modi Shows Coronavirus Banner Urging People To Stay Home, Netizens 'impressed'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for the next 21 days and showed a banner that was both simple and informative, several internet users praised him and were left ‘impressed’ by the message it conveyed. The banner written in Hindi breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to create the phrase ‘koi road par na nikle’. The image of the banner has been circulating online and Modi has also received support from many.

'Impressed'

One Twitter user wrote, “Impressed. We need to be more regulated more disciplined then only we can fight the pandemic. Good decision. Let us all support and be united in spirit and divided socially now. See all after 21 days”. Another said, “I totally endorse this banner”. “Good step”, wrote another.

Thank you so much Honourable @narendramodi. This is a great decision you made as #21daysLockdown.



I pledge to adhere this call 100% 🇮🇳



"Bharat Jeetega Corona Haarega"#CoronavirusLockdown #GoCoronaCoronaGo pic.twitter.com/zRpZ3aZfrX — Aaditya Sinha (@AadityaSinha12) March 24, 2020

READ: Here's Arnab Goswami's Lead Story After PM Modi Announces 21-day Corona Lockdown In India

#CoronavirusLockdown#SidsBhulaDungaLaunch



No other leader anywhere in the world could have taken such a bold decision.

Government announced complete #21daylockdown



Stay at home, as less physical activity,eat less,which is good for your health and helps to reduce food scarcity pic.twitter.com/LrOblcjw7k — Sidharth Shukla Fanclub♥️ (@SidShukla_1) March 24, 2020

Totally support @narendramodi Ji’s call for national lockdown for 21 days. This is war. We are soldiers. Let’s get ready for the fight. We must win. There is no other way.!#CurfewInIndia #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/ansNQQD6iT — हर्ष मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@iHarshMVns) March 24, 2020

READ: 'Celebrations Will Not Be Like They Are Usually', But PM Modi Greets Indians On Festivals

Thanks to @narendramodi for taking such a bold move to save India against Corona. Lockdown for 21 days or 21 years delay in India's growth??? #CoronavirusLockdown #Narendermodi #fightagainstcorona pic.twitter.com/pRphvX68HT — Prafulla Deori (@prafulladeori) March 24, 2020

The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, Modi said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

READ: BIG: Modi Cabinet To Meet At PM's Residence, As India Enters 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

READ: Kamal Haasan Warns PM Modi About Impact Of 21-day Lockdown On Daily Wage Workers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.