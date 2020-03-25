The Debate
PM Modi Shows Coronavirus Banner Urging People To Stay Home, Netizens 'impressed'

What’s Viral

As Modi announced a complete lockdown for the next 21 days and showed a banner that was both simple and informative, several internet users praised him.

PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for the next 21 days and showed a banner that was both simple and informative, several internet users praised him and were left ‘impressed’ by the message it conveyed. The banner written in Hindi breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to create the phrase ‘koi road par na nikle’. The image of the banner has been circulating online and Modi has also received support from many. 

'Impressed' 

One Twitter user wrote, “Impressed. We need to be more regulated more disciplined then only we can fight the pandemic. Good decision. Let us all support and be united in spirit and divided socially now. See all after 21 days”. Another said, “I totally endorse this banner”. “Good step”, wrote another. 

The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, Modi said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'. 

