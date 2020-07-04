Video Of Cat Sitting In ‘pouting Corner’ After Getting Into Trouble Is Hilarious; Watch

A hilarious footage of a puffed-up Persian cat seated under its “pout chair” has amused the netizens. Shared on Reddit by the user ‘winterlover’, nearly 5 seconds footage portrays the fluffy brown coated feline with its perfect pout and expressive eyes perched angrily underneath the furniture on which the owner pasted a note saying, “I am pouting”. Captioned as “He got in trouble so I made this sign”, the clip has accumulated over 14,000 upvotes as Redditors poured a slew of reactions on the feline “not in a good mood.”

While unclear why the pet cat sat in seclusion, grovelling, the owner captured the moment on camera as the feline twitched its wee nose and swelled its pansy cheeks giving the harsh look with its large expressive eyes. It can be seen that the cat is mad at something and needed its own private space vocalizing its feelings with a stern face. “That bread loaf looks very upset,” a user pointed out. Another user related to the feline’s behaviour with their pet pooch saying that their “dog has a pout chair and the husband and I sing a song for her when she goes to it. To the tune of Fight Song. It is her pout chair. She goes and pouts there.”

Read: Elephant Calf Struggles To Cross Barrier, Netizens Call For Better Wildlife Projects

Read: Amul Shares A Heart-warming Tribute To The Late Saroj Khan, Netizens Shower Love

Netizens in splits

While felines are master creatures that communicate with their eyes, the users noted that the cat was perturbed and a “good scratching fest” might follow. With predictable looks, it sits motionless seemingly unhappy. “Clearly needs a hug,” said a commenter. “Oh, that face,” wrote another, making a laughter emoticon. “Grumpo,” said the third, while a fourth replied that the cat’s expression implied like it wanted to say, "Don't look at me." However, from what can be made out watching the video, the crafty, wily, and smart cat is persistent in conveying that it wasn’t going to leave the pout chair with those sedentary temperaments anytime soon. Despite being filmed by its human, the feline barely moves an inch or meows.

Read: Dog Floating On Four Pool Noodles Gives Netizens 'summer Goals'; Watch

Read: Man Demonstrates How To Suspend Bottle Using Toothpicks & Rope, Netizens Stunned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.