Karnataka: Female Dog Rescues Pup Amid Devastating Floods, Netizens Laud Mother's Love

A footage of a frantic mother dog rescuing its pup from the flooded street in her mouth onto a safe harbour has emotionally stirred the viewers. In a nearly 1 minute heartwarming video shared by news agency ANI, the mother canine was seen pacing back and forth in search of her infant, eventually saving it out of the muddy deep waters. The brave female pooch then runs towards a shelter. The clip moved the Internet as they appreciated the animal’s motherly instinct for its offspring, calling it a display of courage, possessiveness, and love for her young one.

The clip was shot at flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura district in Karnataka, where flooding had worsened over the past few days and the army was called into action. Villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Raichur districts were totally submerged, impacting the human lives, as well as threatening the safety of stray animals. The dog, affected by the massive flooding seems to have scattered her pup litter. The doleful mother, however, manages to retrieve one, while it remains unclear how many puppies were lost or it was just the one she rescued that had gone missing in the flood. Battered with heavy rainfall, the area in the clip is completely submerged.

#WATCH Karnataka: A female dog rescues her puppy and shifts it to a safer location in flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura district. Several parts of the state are reeling under flood, triggered due to rainfall. (17.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/0BgWCl4kDq — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Gloomed by stray animals' hardship

Meanwhile, some of the commenters poured comments expressing worry about pupper’s wellbeing. “Oh no. Is the puppy alive?’ Asked one. While in the visuals the puppy appears motionless, one could hear the canine whimpering in the audio bit of the footage. “When you check the audio, the pup is screaming till the end of the video. It seems that the pup is alive,” a commenter wrote. “Mother is mother,” another said, moved by the female dog’s bravery. "Love which is peerless.. exquisite!” one other appreciated. Several others were gloomed by the hardships faced by the stray animals on the streets, and the lack of assistance. “It's very heart touching,” a user pointed out.

