Professional Strongman Tears Apart Vehicle License Plates With Bare Hands, Watch Video

On August 29, a US-based weightlifting champion, Bill Clark, set a new Guinness World Record as he tore over 29 metal license plates with bare hands in less than a minute. Clarke broke his own record that he previously set after he crumbled US government-issued license plates in half, during his attempt in Binghamton, New York, on 22 August 2018.

At the event, the intact metal license plates were handed to Bill that wasn’t cut or sore as per the release by the Guinness World Record on its website. Although the professional strongman was injured slightly, he still managed to muscle his way to break his record. Trained by the US National and World Powerlifting Championship coaches at an early age during childhood as a part of stress management, Bill, later on, went on to set over 100 state, national, and world records in powerlifting and other strength sports throughout his career according to Guinness World Record.

“Some of his more notable weightlifting highlights include a bench press of over 250 kg (500 lbs), and a deadlift of over 350 kg (700 lbs) while competing in the 90 kg weight class, but his most recent achievement marks his first official Guinness World Records title,” Guinness wrote in the release. In a statement after he won the prestigious title for the second time, Bill said, "I can remember looking through the Guinness World Records book over and over, dreaming of one day being a part of it. This may very well be the crowning record of my career."

Motivational speaker and a coach

In 2014, the Guinness champion won National Strength and Power Hall of Fame awards for his expertise that ranges to bending tough steel material that includes “steel motorcycle parts, the rolling up heavy-duty frying pans into a telescope, the tearing of decks of playing cards, and the occasional lifting of cars,” according to Guinness’ release. Bill also works as a motivational speaker and a coach to train and inspire many on physical and mental strength. He won the second title in order to raise awareness and help the children suffering from health conditions such as cancer and scleroderma.

