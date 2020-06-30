Govt Banned 59 Chinese Apps For India's Safety, Sovereignty & Integrity, Says Kiren Rijiju

Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser. The move comes amid rising sentiment among the Indian citizens to ‘Boycott China’. Reacting to massive development, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the decision was made for the safety, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation, while also protecting the data and privacy of people.

Government took decision to ban the following 59 mobile apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data and privacy of people of India. pic.twitter.com/Nih8O9xwLM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 30, 2020

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Anti-China sentiment

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

List of banned apps

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

