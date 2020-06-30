CPI(M) Responds As Centre Bans 59 China-origin Mobile Apps; Attacks PM Modi 

A day after the Central government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, CPI(M) Politburo Member Md Salim has attacked the Modi government on Tuesday saying that when it was required to "defend the Map", it banned the Apps. Mocking the Prime Minister on the border tensions with China, he has asked if we were able to protect our land from Chinese incursion attempts, even as the Indian Army, PM Modi, and MEA have issued multiple statements clarifying that India has given a befitting response to those who attempted to take away its land.

Narendra Modi had to defend our MAP and he retaliated by banning the APP. — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) June 30, 2020

Chinese apps banned

In a massive development on Monday night, the Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

READ | Govt of India bans 59 Chinese apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat included in the list

Full list of apps that are banned:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

