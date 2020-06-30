CPI(M) Responds As Centre Bans 59 China-origin Mobile Apps; Attacks PM Modi 

Quick links:
A day after the Central government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, CPI(M) Politburo Member Md Salim has attacked the Modi government on Tuesday saying that when it was required to "defend the Map", it banned the Apps. Mocking the Prime Minister on the border tensions with China, he has asked if we were able to protect our land from Chinese incursion attempts, even as the Indian Army, PM Modi, and MEA have issued multiple statements clarifying that India has given a befitting response to those who attempted to take away its land.
READ | Congress' skeptical first response to Modi govt banning 59 Chinese apps: Asks 3 questions
Narendra Modi had to defend our MAP and he retaliated by banning the APP.— Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) June 30, 2020
READ | Chinese mouthpiece stooge hurls low jibe at India over 59-app-ban; gets trolled by netizen
In a massive development on Monday night, the Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
READ | Govt of India bans 59 Chinese apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat included in the list
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
READ | 'Mission Accomplished': NCW Chief Rekha Sharma thanks PM Modi for ban on TikTok & others